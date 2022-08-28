Kendall Jenner puts on a cozy show with her boyfriend Devin Booker in Hollywood

Kendall Jenner put on a cozy show with boyfriend Devin Booker as they left Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The Vogue model, 26, showed off her amazing figure in a flashy black crop top, paired with a pair of leather pants.

She boosted her height in a pair of pink heels while hugging the 25-year-old basketball star’s shoulder after the date.

Kendall sported a glamorous makeup palette with a bare lip, while styling her long brunette tresses in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Devin cut a relaxed figure in a white graphic sweatshirt, teamed with a pair of blue jeans and trainers.

Kendall reportedly split from Devin this spring and since then there have been rumors that they will see each other again.

The model recently confirmed she was in love with the basketball star again when she featured him on her Instagram Stories.

Booker could be seen in a field while vacationing with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Devin was in a clip that showed him throwing an ax at a tree while in a wooded area.

He and Kendall have been in the mountains where they also enjoyed ziplining and hiking.

Last week, it was also claimed that they had been back together for some time.

“She and Devin are completely back together,” an insider close to Kendall says. AND! new.

“They worked through their issues and decided they wanted to move on and be together.”

A source claimed, “They’ve worked through their issues and decided they want to move on and be together.”

They were even spotted celebrating Independence Day together at a party in the Hamptons, where Kendall held “Devin’s arm most of the night,” a source told E!.

“They looked really cute.”

Both AND! new and HEY reported on June 22 that Jenner and the NBA star ended their two-year relationship because they weren’t “on the same page” and “felt like they weren’t were not aligned”.