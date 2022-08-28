Star Trek actor complains about being treated like fan-favorite Voyager character





By Nathan Kamal | star trek first aired on NBC in 1966 and since then it has accumulated literally hundreds of characters, dozens of unique ships, and countless alien species mostly defined by cheap nose prostheses. With decades full of lore, continuity, and anecdotes, it’s no surprise that a few actors feel like they never really got their due on screen. Star Trek: Enterprise star Anthony Montgomery recently revealed some of his frustrations during a panel at the recent 56-Year Mission Las Vegas conference. Specifically, Montgomery felt his Travis Mayweather character got the Harry Kim treatment, referencing the fan favorite. Star Trek: Voyager character best known for his lack of character development and rank promotions. Anthony Montgomery as Ensign Travis Mayweather Anthony Montgomery starred as Ensign Travis Mayweather, the de facto helmsman of the titular ship on Star Trek: Enterprise for all four seasons of the UPN show. He was joined on the panel by John Billingsley (who played Dr. Phlox), Connor Trinneer (who played Charles Trip Tucker) and Dominic Keating (who played Malcolm Reed). Curiously, the panel was moderated by Harry Kim himself; Garrett Wang starred in Star Trek: Voyager for the entire show, portraying the Operations Officer and Eternal Ensign. Wang had asked the panel about some of their least favorite moments from the production, and Anthony Montgomery’s main beef is that he basically didn’t have much to do on the show. Here is precisely what he had to say about his Star Trek persona: If I have to be honest, I didn’t like the fact that I didn’t have much to do. Because I’m really damn talented, if I say so myself. Because I worked hard at it. I’m not the one looking for congratulations. But I work hard at my job. And I just felt like I was underutilized… How about when I walked into the show and they said, We hope they don’t get you Harry Kim. And I didn’t know what it was because they started telling me what was going on. They weren’t using me. And I didn’t even know what it was. Harry Kim, and they said, Well, he was part of it, but he didn’t really do much. And I was like, Oh wow. I didn’t realize Garrett’s character was a verb. They harassed me. There’s probably some potential tension when one actor tells another that their worst experience was treated like the other, but it seems Garrett Wang took it well. Wang later sympathized with Anthony Montgomery’s Star Trek experiments. Although both actors are part of the main cast of their respective series, neither has ever been promoted during their adventures. Travis Mayweather and Harry Kim also tended to be pushed into the background in many episodes, with few story arcs based around them. As such, it’s understandable that Anthony Montgomery (and Garrett Wang) are a bit disappointed with their legacy in the Star Trek universe. As a franchise, Star Trek is currently in a period of expansion. There are more Star Trek shows being simulcast than ever before, with Discovery, picard, Prodigy, Lower decksand Strange new worlds all receiving critical praise. Given the recent trend for current shows to bring back characters from previous series, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Harry Kim or Travis Mayweather appeared in some way. After all, if we can get an appearance from a cosmic-powered Wesley Crusher in 2022, we can probably get an appearance from almost anyone. At the very least, it seems like everyone involved has a fondness for their Star Trek roles, even if they may never have received their full due.

