Delhi Crime Season 2 Actress Shefali Shah Opens Up About ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trending; says, “It takes a lot of effort to hate” [Exclusive]

When season 1 of Crime in Delhi was created on Netflix Indiait has created many surprises and opened many days for Indians OTT contents. On the one hand, nobody, not even netflix himself had imagined how bad it would turn out to be and moreover, it was the first non-documentary web series of its kind in the country based on a brutal real life incident that shook the nation, in addition also ultimately giving Shefali Shah a headliner worthy of both his talent and his striking screen presence (no pun intended). Also Read – Delhi Crime Season 2 Review: Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal Go All Out to Solve Another Dark and Horrifying Case

Crime of Delhi season 2

Now, 3 years later, most of the same case and crew are returning for Crime of Delhi season 2, this time with the burden of expectations and baggage to follow their class act. Before the release of the highly anticipated Web seriesBollywoodLife sat down with most cast members and the director Tanuj Chopra for a exclusive interview where we also touched on a few off-topic topics. Also Read – Year Ender 2021: Aarya 2, The Family Man 2, Aspirants and More – Top 10 Web Series This Year To Watch Now On OTT

Delhi Crime season 2 exclusive interview

For example, the current, unwarranted and highly irrational “boycott bias” in Bollywood is reaching alarming proportions and it always looks like the worst is yet to come. As trolls increase day by day demanding that Bollywood be boycotted by the minute, we put Shefali Shah on the spot and asked if it was safer for your work like Delhi Crime to be broadcast directly on OTT.

Shefali Shah opens up on the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend

Reflecting on the current boycott trend across Bollywood, Shefali Shah said what she does not understand is hate as it is nothing but hate and it takes a lot of effort to hate. In his view, hate in any form and towards anyone, not just Bollywood celebrities, is energy wasted in the wrong direction and the effort could be better spent elsewhere on much more constructive work.

