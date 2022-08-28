10 Oldest Emmy Nominees: Guest Actor in a Comedy Series





In 1953, Danny Thomas began his television career as the star of ABC’s Make Room for Daddy, which eventually migrated to CBS and became known as The Danny Thomas Show. Thomas played family man Danny Williams for a total of 11 seasons, ultimately choosing to end the series while his ratings were still high. Subsequently, he won an Emmy bid for producing The Mod Squad, starred in programs such as Happy Days and Heres Lucy, and reprized his best-known role in the season-long sequel series Make Room. for Granddaddy. Thomass’ last role was in an episode of the NBC sitcom Empty Nest, which aired just four days before his death in 1991 at the age of 79. His portrayal of the main character’s mentor, Dr. Harry Weston (Richard Mulligan) resulted in an Emmy nomination — his first since earning four for his eponymous show more than three decades earlier. He was originally the third oldest man ever recognized in the Best Comedy Guest Actor category and now ranks 10th. The television academy has recognized guest actors’ work on continuing comedy programs since the 18th Emmys in 1966. The first recipient of the awards was Don Knott (The Andy Griffith Show), while the most recent was Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live). The honor has been awarded on an annual basis since 1993 and has occasionally been awarded previously. Check out our photo gallery to see who ranks ahead of Thomas on the list of 10 oldest Emmy nominees for Outstanding Guest Comedy Actor. This list also takes into account the now-retired Variety Performance Award nominees, as guests of the Continuing Variety Series now compete here.

