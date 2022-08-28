Adil Hussain calls Quentin Tarantino the most overrated filmmaker in the history of cinema | Hollywood

The rest of the world might call him a movie legend, but actor Adil Hussain isn’t impressed with Quentin Tarantino at all. The Hollywood filmmaker said something about French filmmaker Francois Truffaut that didn’t quite sit well with Adil. (Also read: Quentin Tarantino breaks down the Joker talk show scene)

In the September issue of Sight & Sound, Quentin spoke about a group of his contemporaries and their work. He is Francois. [Claude Chabrols] the thrillers are considerably better than the abyssal Truffaut-Hitchcock films, which in my opinion are just awful, he said. I’m not that much of a Truffaut fan anyway. There are a few exceptions, the main one being The Story of Adele H. But for the most part, I feel for Truffaut what I feel for Ed Wood. I think he’s a very passionate and clumsy amateur.

Adil Hussain’s tweet.

Responding to a news story on the same comment, Adil took to Twitter to offer his own take on Quentin. “Quentin Tarantino is one of the most overrated filmmakers in the history of cinema. His comments to Truffaut should not be taken seriously,” he wrote.

Well, Quentin has delivered critically acclaimed Hollywood films such as Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, Kill Bill Vol 1 & 2, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and more. He has won the Oscar seven times during his career.

He’s also never one to shy away from making a controversial statement. He recently mentioned how Val Kilmer’s cameo in Top Gun: Maverick looked a little too cheap, even though it ended up working for the movie. Appearing on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Quentin said he found this reunion “almost too cheap.” It then added, but it absolutely works. It’s a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of Limelight… but it fucking works. You wait for it and the fucking scene delivers.”