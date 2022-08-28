Attica Prison Riot, ghost stories among Holland Land Office programs in September | Entertainment

BATAVIA Deanne Quinn Miller will discuss, as part of the Holland Land Office Museums guest speaker series, her journey to find answers about the death of her father, a correctional officer, during the prison riot in Attica.
His presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on September 14 at the Museum, 131 W. Main St.
Copies of his book will be available in the museum shop.
Admission to the program is $5 ($3 for Museum members).
The guest speaker series is made possible by funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a granting program of the New York State Council on the Arts, and administered locally by GO ART!
Millers Talk is one of many events scheduled at the Museum in September.
The next Trivia Night at the Museum is scheduled for 7 p.m. on September 8 at GO ART! Cultural Center, 201 E. Main St., Batavia. This month’s topic is Elizabeth I in honor of the Queen’s birthday.
Admission is $3 per person ($2 for Museum members). Drinks will be served by Tavern 2.0. Greg Van Dussen will be the next presenter of Java with Joe E. The local author and former Methodist pastor’s program is scheduled for September 22 at 9 a.m. His subject will be the Methodist Riders of North America, focusing primarily on the Northeast and Midwest regions.
Van Dussen also taught at Northeastern Seminary at Roberts Wesleyan College.
The presentation is free and coffee and donuts will be offered.
West Side Batavia Ghost Stories is set to return to the museum on September 30. The program starts at 7 p.m.
Connie Boyd will share the spooky, sinister and eerie West Side documented stories of Batavias past in a scheduled program. Visitors can come and hear tales of murders, ghosts, body snatchings and abandoned cemeteries.
The layout is the same as the museums ghost walk, said museum chief executive Ryan Duffy.
The program, he said, is perfect for those who are unwilling or unable to participate in our guided Ghost Walks.
Tickets for the presentation are $5 ($3 for Museum members). To attend, contact the Museum at (585) 343-4727.
