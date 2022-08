Javier Bardem in The Good Boss Is Fascinating

Facebook







pinterest Javier Bardem is fascinating as Blanco in The Good Boss, a dark comedy about a Spanish family business, Basculas Blanco, which produces industrial scales. The film, directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa, was Spain’s Oscar nomination for the 94th Academy Awards. The Good Boss shows Blancos’ character as a kind and charismatic leader who starts to crumble when besieged by a number of personal and personal issues. As president and CEO of the company he inherited from his father, Blanco points to their scales as a prime example of balance and justice. Hoping to win a prestigious local award for business excellence, Blanco goes too far in his attempts to redress the balance. For the first third of the movie, Blanco seems like the perfect, caring boss we all love to have. But as trouble begins to mount, he behaves more like a benevolent dictator than a friendly employer. Blanco recognizes no boundaries and does not hesitate to meddle in the privacy of any of its 100 employees, often with disastrous results. The good boss is revealed When his longtime production manager Miralles (Manolo Solo) experiences marital problems that cause trouble down the line, the boss takes him drinking to meet other women. Blanco himself has apparently managed to seduce his company’s most attractive interns. He is dismayed to find that his most recent conquest Lilliana (Almudena Amor) is a daughter of close friends who should have been banned. Los Blancos’ most frustrating personnel problem is José (Oscar de la Fuente), a fired employee who pitches his tent on a vacant property adjoining the factory to stage a one-man revolution against the company. When none of Blancos’ attempts to negotiate a truce before the committee arrives to visit the factory succeeds, he resorts to more dramatic means with tragic results. The script for The Good Boss was penned by director Aranoa, and the comedy/drama is expanding to more theaters across the United States this month. The Good Boss is two hours long and is distributed by Cohen Media Group.

