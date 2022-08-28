IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli, says ‘Once he has…’ | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma won the draw in the opener against Pakistan in the 2022 Asian Cup and opted to play first. The Indian team captain dropped a bombshell when he said Rishabh Pant is not playing the game against Pakistan. Instead, Rohit went for Dinesh Karthik as he needed a finisher in the batting order. India got off to a good start by quickly knocking out Pakistani captain Babar Azam and number 3 Fakhar Azam.

Just before the match, Vijay Deverakonda whose new film Liger has just been released was seen chatting with the Star Sports presenter and pundits on the pitch. He was asked if he was looking forward to beating and he took the name Virat Kohli.

“I’m very energetic. I hope Kohli hits at least 50 today. Once he gets past 20, he can break through the bar. It’s his 100th game and I can’t wait to see it.” said the Liger actor during the pre-match presentation at the Dubai International Stadium. Irfan Pathan previously insisted on Kohli’s energy on the pitch, which matched the South Star’s remarks.

All eyes will be on Kohli who enters the contest after a log gap. Virat was in poor form and that was telling with a string of low scores since IPL 2022. He also had a poor IPL tour of England where runs refused to come off his bat. In an interview with Star Sports, Kohli mentioned that he was not at his best when it came to his mental health and sometimes faked his intensity. Virat is also playing its 100th T20I. The game against Pakistan is his 100th T20 making him a rare cricketer with 100 games each in all game formats.