Kim Kardashian Wears Bodycon Turtleneck Dress to Fundraiser – Hollywood Life

Image credit: BACKGRID Kim Kardashian, 41, looked stunning on her latest inspirational outing. The reality star rocked a long black turtleneck dress with long sleeves and green heeled boots as she walked in front of the cameras at TIAH’s 4th Annual Fundraiser in Los Angeles, Calif., on August 27. She also wore sunglasses and had her long blonde hair as she held a black clutch. More about Kim Kardashian Kim was one of many celebrities to attend the fundraiser, which was for the nonprofit This Is About Humanity, which is dedicated to raising awareness for separated and reunited families and children at the US-US border. mexican. Other famous faces, like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Zooey Deschanel were also spotted arriving and showing their support for the cause. Before Kim was impressed with the fundraiser, she made headlines by sharing several gorgeous new photos of herself posing in a silver swimsuit with a circular cutout on the front. She was leaning against her custom Ghost Gray Maybach, in the photos, and she was wearing futuristic sunglasses. She also had her hair down and wore pretty makeup. When Kims isn’t calling attention to her outfits, she does to her food choices. The influencer recently revealed her favorite cheat meals now that she’s following a mostly plant-based diet, during a chat with her sister Kourtney Kardashianwebsite, POOSH. Pizza, of course, she said of the cheat meal she’s going to. And if I’m craving something sweet, I love donuts. Hot Items Currently trendy now



The health-conscious beauty also opened up about the benefits she’s noticed since going mostly plant-based. [Going plant-based has] made me more aware of how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything,” she explained. She added that she had as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible to help regulate her body. Related link Related: Hollywood’s Shortest Marriages of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, Kim Kardashian, and More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/08/28/kim-kardashian-turtleneck-dress-fundraiser-los-angeles-photo/

