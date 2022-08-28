The “Power” franchise has become one of the most popular shows on television. What started in 2014 and lasted almost six years has now evolved into three different series. “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force” may all be focused on different backgrounds, but they still managed to keep viewers engaged.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

While all the cast work for the same network, it appears that they don’t all share the same bond. Earlier today (August 28), Gianni Paolo, who played Tariq’s roommate Brayden, shared a video on Tik Tok of an encounter he had with a cast member. The clip showed him dapping Joseph Sikora, better known as Tommy Egan.

Although her hand was outstretched, Sikora did not shake it. Instead, he looked at him and turned around. Paolo responded to the video by recording himself saying, “Did you hurry? I would be too.” Other than that, he wrote in the caption, “some people just aren’t sure [shrugging and crying emoji.]”

@giannivpaolo#point with @Chelsea Tristan original sound – Gianni Paolo

The 26-year-old also took to the comments to further speak out against the incident. “[I’ve] showed nothing but love for people before me,” he said. a lot to do that.”

The Rhode Island native also liked the comments people left about it, one of which said, “[On my mama,] this will be the last time I try to talk to him because…it’s definitely a violation…very hostile behavior.”

While many think there might be a conflict between the two, others think it’s just a promotion. After all, Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr., who played Tariq, have a podcast calledThe crew has itwhere they interview their cast mates.

Check it all out below and let us know what you think.