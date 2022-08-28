Springfield musicians make quarterfinals of national competition

Two musical acts from Springfield are in the quarterfinals of a nationwide contest that determines who will perform as the opening act for Audacy Live 2022 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

iV KiNG, a solo pop artist, and The Wandering Found, a rock band, represent Springfield in Audacy’sOpening act. The contest winner will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on October 22 and will receive $10,000.

The opening act is a public contest based on voting. Through a series of ballots that began in mid-July, the public helps determine the winner. There are 128 artists left in the quarter-finals. Public voting for this round ends Thursday, September 1.

The grand prize winner will be announced on September 15.

IV KING

For Ivy Shulte, 35, her iV KiNG persona allows her to be wild and fun on stage, while providing an outlet to share her experiences as a queer woman in southwestern Missouri.

For Shulte, the writing process is its own kind of therapy, allowing her to explore her feelings in a different and unique way.

“I know who I’m writing for,” Shulte said. “I write for myself first and foremost, but I know I write for the LGBTQ community and that’s who I want to hear my music for. I want a lot of people to hear my music, but that’s is my audience.”

On Friday, Shulte was in fourth place in her subgroup of 10. She must be in first place by September 1 to advance to the next round of competition. While nervous, Shulte said she tries to savor her gratitude for the opportunity.

“I lived in a state in my music career where I was so hyper-terrified that something would go wrong or right,” Shulte said. “I don’t live like that anymore. I just live in the moment with it all.”

Before performing as a solo artist two years ago, Shulte played as a drummer in a church band and several other bands.

About 10 years ago, Shulte met Jake Wesley Rogers, an American pop musician, who invited her to play drums with him. For several years, the two played together under the band name LUX. More recently, Shulte has toured with Roan Chapela pop singer and songwriter, based in Los Angeles, who got her start in Springfield.

In addition to her work as iV KiNG, Shulte preforms in Mixtapesa 90s tribute band based in Springfield.

Watch iV KiNG play live at

MIDXMIDWST in downtown Springfield on Saturday, September 10

Pride of Joplin at the Joplin Arts District on Sunday, September 11 at 5 p.m.

Hole in the wall in Austin, Texas on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m.

To vote for Shulte, visittheopenact.com/2022/iv-king.

wandering found

When the six original members of wandering found met, it was not about creating a group. It was about performing a project that frontman and lead vocalist Thomas Yonke wanted to see become a reality.

While on a trip for a choir, Yonke read “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven. The young adult fiction novel explores Niven’s own experiences with survivor’s guilt.

As he read, Yonke wrote notes in the margins and dog-eared pages. After finishing the travel book, Yonke felt a strong desire to turn his own emotions about the story into music.

Upon returning, Yonke began recruiting friends who could sing, play music, and produce “All the Bright Places”, a five-minute song based on the novel. The song is part of the band’s debut album, “The Great Manifesto”.

What started as a group of friends creating a unique project has blossomed into a five-man group over the past few years.

On Friday, The Wandering Found was in fifth place in their group of 10.

Yonke said the most important lesson the group learned throughout the competition is the importance of community.

“We learned a lot about how we want to do things as a band, in terms of interacting with our fans and connecting with our community,” Yonke said. As the group moves forward, members reflect on how they can better connect with those who have supported them.

One way is through the TikTok videos posted daily on The Wandering Found social media. Since entering the quarter-finals, the group has posted videos of Yonke doing silly tasks, like walking on Legos or doing parkour in Park Central Square. The videos allow the group to interact with their followers, while having fun and showing their wacky sides.

“At this point, everything now feels like a blessing,” Yonke said of the competition.

Currently, the band is producing their latest EP, in collaboration with a Kansas City-based music producer.

Watch The Wandering Found pay tribute to the Foo Fighters live at BlackthornPizza & Pub in Joplin on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m.

To vote for The Wandering Found, visittheopenact.com/2022/the-wandering-found.

How to vote

There are two types of voting in the contest: free votes and paid votes. To vote for free, people must verify with a bank card or Facebook account. No funds are taken from their credit card, unless authorized. Voters who verify with a Facebook account can vote once per day and voters who verify with a card can vote twice per day.

Paid voting benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. $1 equals one vote and there is a $10 minimum.

In addition to the opening show and $10,000, the grand prize winner will also win:

Six VIP tickets to the concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Round-trip airfare and ground transportation for six people

Two hotel rooms in Los Angeles

Meet and greet selected artists at the concert

Professional rehearsal space and private box before the concert

20-minute reviews from two record label executives

Last year the pop rock gospel duo Young in a millionopen for the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Saweetie, Shawn Mendes and The Kid Laroi.

The Hollywood Bowl is an amphitheater located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. It has been considered a premier destination for musical performances since it opened in 1922.

Formerly Radio.com, Audacity is an audio and entertainment content company, providing a space for news, sports, podcasts and music.

Greta Cross is the current affairs reporter for the SpringfieldNews-Leader. Follow her on Twitter and instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email him at [email protected]