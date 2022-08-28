Isha Koppikar: Today an actress’ pregnancy is celebrated and not frowned upon – #BigInterview | Hindi Movie News

Popularly known as Bollywoods Khallas girl, Isha Koppikar Narang has managed to carve out a place for herself in the film industry with her choice of films and performances. From sizzling in a song in Ram Gopal Varmas Company to playing the love interest of Bollywoods’ Shah Rukh Khan ‘King Khan’ in Don to trying out for the role of a gangster in Shabri- she’s done it all. Now the actress is set to play a politician in Love You Loktantra and a banker in her upcoming web series Suranga which is based on a bank robbery.

In a freewheeling chat with ETimes, Esha spilled the tea on her upcoming projects, her opinion on actresses embracing motherhood at the peak of their careers, being a stay-at-home mom and wife, a co-star that she can’t wait to find and more. Extracts

Today’s actresses, as young as Alia Bhatt, are embracing motherhood at the height of their careers. This was not the case a few years ago when getting married and having children meant the end of an actress’ career. How do you see this change as an actor today?





A lot has changed in this decade, and now the taboo around an actress’ motherhood has been lifted. We’ve got plenty of great inspirations that have proven you can get your body in shape after giving birth. I’m thrilled to hear that Alia Bhatt is embracing motherhood at this point in her career. It’s basically his choice and we have to respect it. So now, actress pregnancies are celebrated, not frowned upon, and that’s the good news. I welcome this change as an actor.

So far, you’ve always talked about your experiences in the industry, good and bad. What advice would you give to aspiring comedians aspiring to make it big?





It is very important to be diligent and focused on what you want in life. There are a lot of ups and downs but that’s life. You have to go with the flow. You must have a positive attitude. You have to be determined, you have to work hard, and you have to ground yourself. This can only be achieved by hard work. You must be spiritually strong. You need to believe in God and have good family support so that whenever you feel disillusioned, there will be someone to hold you back and turn you away from that situation.

Have you ever felt like your success was hampered due to the “first mover advantage” associated with actors from movie families? Is a complete stranger like you at a disadvantage?





Yes of course! There is favoritism and nepotism in all walks of life and Bollywood is no different. For example, tomorrow if my daughter wants to enter the industry, I will definitely do my best to help her. In the end, it is the child’s talent that will make it successful. So, this initial push can be given by the parents, but after that it is entirely up to the child. It all depends on how they move it forward.

Do you regret having held certain roles in your career?





Well, I don’t regret anything. I feel overwhelmed and satisfied to play any role in my career. No regrets!

Everyone knows Isha Koppikar as an actress. How are you as a mother and wife at home?





As a mother, I am neither too strict nor too soft because I believe that the child must have the freedom to grow in his creativity, while remaining within the norms of discipline. I try not to micromanage my daughter’s tasks as it teaches her independence and individuality. I pay extreme attention to family values ​​and each child in the family is brought up with values ​​rooted in their hearts. Children learn primarily by observation, so it is my responsibility to describe and represent myself in such a way that my daughter learns all the traits of a healthy and beautiful life.

Timmy is protective, not possessive. I’m not possessive either. Timmy is very good about himself. He’s not someone who feels threatened by anyone. I always wanted someone like that. I love my space, and he loves his space. I am blessed to have him in my life.

Of all the actors you’ve worked with so far, who has been a pure delight?





If there’s one co-star I’ve shared a complete comfort zone with on and off screen, and have always talked about it, it’s Shah Rukh Khan. He is a gentleman of integrity and endowed with an unequaled sense of humor. He is an extremely generous actor. Of course, I would love to work with him again and again on screen.

Tell us about your latest movie Love You Loktantra. What attracted you to the character of the film?





Love You Loktantra is a political satire. It’s a light film. I play the role of a politician. In fact, Gulab Didi is a very strong and ruthless politician. She sees nothing but her politics, her power and her work. The entire film is a political satire based on the fight between two chief ministers. The comedic elements of the movie are sure to have you cracking up. Whatever is happening in politics today, you will be able to see it in our film. This is the USP of the film.

How did you prepare for your role as a politician? Did you take inspiration from anyone for your look or for your character’s body language?





This Gulab didi character is not inspired by any real life politician as he is a fictional character. For example, Kangana Ranaut playing Indira Gandhi is different from what I played in Love You Loktantra. For Gulab Didi’s character, I had to put on a few pounds for my role. Gaining weight was scary for me, because you know how hard we actresses try to lose weight and stay in shape. I had lost a lot of weight in the first lockdown, but when filming for this movie started a year and a half ago today, I lost weight in one lockdown and gained weight in the other.

Your character has shades of gray. What was it like living on the other side?





Yes, it has shades of gray. Of course, as I said earlier, it was different from my actual personality. I played roles like Shabri and Chandni in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi. These two characters were different from each other. Recently, I acted as a cop in the Dhahanam series. So, yes, as an actor, I feel overwhelmed playing different characters, whether negative or positive. I love taking on challenges.



You are also part of the multilingual movie Alien. What was your experience working with Rakul Preet Singh and Sharad Kelkar?





This is the film that I make in the South. I don’t have too many scenes with Rakul Preet but, yes, her, Sharad Kelkar and Sivakarthikeyan are my co-stars in the movie. It’s a science-fiction movie. It’s actually a one-of-a-kind concept. We’ve seen a lot of Alien movies, which were shot with a lot of prosthetics and makeup, but in this movie we’ll see a lot of CGI graphics and effects. It was an awesome experience. We shot the film in about 100 days.

Tell us about your upcoming Suranga web series.





Suranga is an investigative drama series based on a bank robbery. I play a banker. The character I play, Dakshiyani, is once again very unique. I can’t say much about the character. All I can say is that she is employed at the bank. The story revolves around the heists and the various bank characters. It was shot in Haryana.