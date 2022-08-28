Bob LuPone, actor of The Sopranos, co-founder of the MCC Theater, died at 76





Actor Bob LuPonethe founding director of New York appointed by Tony MCC Theater who appeared in The Sopranos, died Saturday of pancreatic cancer. He was 76 years old. LuPone, Tony winner’s brother Patti LuPonehad been undergoing cancer treatment for three years, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler of the MCC Theater said in a letter August 27. LuPone was the founding co-artistic director of off-Broadway theater. The theater company formed in 1986 as Manhattan Class Company and was originally a collaboration between Telsey and LuPone, then Cantler. While the company was ostensibly formed to create new work for the American stage, it was still Bob’s fierce need to engage with art, artists and audiences that energized and inspired us, said Telsey and Cantler. For many of us, Bob created a sense of community we hadn’t yet found in New York, and have cherished ever since, they said. LuPone played the Tony Sopranos’ neighbor and family doctor Bruce Cusamano in The Sopranos. In one memorable scene (see video below), Tony asks Bruce to keep a mysterious package for him (the box actually contains sand). His other television roles included Sex and the City, Law & Order, The Affair, Smash, Billions, Guiding Light and All My Children, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1985. LuPone also appeared in films The Doors (1991), Dead Presidents (1995), Palookaville (1995), Funny Games (2007), The video contains profanity. LuPone, originally from Brooklyn, grew up in North Port, Long Island and studied dance at the Martha Graham Studio. He was one of the top oboes in high school and went on to Adelphi University before going to Juilliard, where he studied dance. He made his Broadway debut in Noel Cowards Sweet Potato (1968). LuPone was nominated for a Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Zach in A chorus line he was initially cast as Al but asked director Michael Bennett for the part when another actor dropped out. The show won the 1976 Tony for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. After an argument with a fellow member of the Actors Studio who told him, Well, if you don’t like it, go make your own theater, LuPone did, along with Telsey, one of his students in theater at New York University. Actors Bob LuPone and Patti Lupone in New York in 1981.Walter McBride | Corbis via Getty Images At first, the theater company performed in rented spaces across the city. MCC moved into the Robert W. Wilson MCC theater space on 52nd Street and 10th Avenue in 2019. The theater company has produced plays such as Frozen, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play and Wit, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1999. LuPone has performed in Broadway shows including True West, A View from the Bridge and A Thousand Clowns. He won a Joseph Jefferson Award for Sam Shepards The Tooth of Crime. LuPone also served as director of the MFA program at the New School for Drama from 2005 to 2011. The actor is survived by his wife, Virginia, son, Orlando, sister, Patti, and brother, William. Thank you for counting on us to deliver journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Amy Kuperinsky can be reached at [email protected] and followed at @AmyKup on Twitter.

