Hollywood Walk of Fame Star James Hong ‘Favorite’ Costars

If you’ve watched movies or TV at any time since the mid-1950s, you’ve probably seen some of the James Hongwork.

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces, James, 93, has amassed 672 credits, including 469 television appearances and 149 feature film roles.

He lent his talent to iconic films like blade runner and Chinese district and enjoyed roles in a wide variety of television series, adventures like Bargain and The fugitive to comedies including I dream of Jeannie and The Big Bang Theory.

James even voiced a role in Disney’s recent animated feature. turn red. I could easily retire, he says Closer. But I want to make more films.

This summer, James received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and it was time! It took 70 years, so it’s a big prize for me, he says. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has done me a great honor.

How was your childhood?

I was born in Minnesota. I think I was about 4 or 5 when my dad said to me, “You kids are getting too Americanized. Even in the old days, can you imagine? He said, pack your bags and go to Hong Kong and live there. So that’s what we did. I stayed there for about five years, through their primary school. And then the Japanese war was coming so we had to flee. When I was about 9 years old, I moved back to America and moved back to Minnesota where I was born.

It must have been a culture shock!

I couldn’t speak English. As a child, I spoke Chinese in Kowloon, Hong Kong. So I started life again at 9 years old.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

In fact, I wanted to be an engineer who would build beautiful buildings and bridges. I graduated from university as a civil engineer. Also, I dreamed that I could be a famous actor.

Was the choice between your careers difficult?

No. I worked for road construction in LA county. So you could say that some of the roads here were designed by me! But my love of the game took over.

You’ve worked with so many wonderful actors over the years. Who have been some of your favorite costars?

Jack Nicholson. He is very creative. This scene that I made with him in the garden of the Chinese district after, The two Jacques, was unbelievable. You could tell he was looking into the soul of this character. He is my idol in terms of how to do a scene. I also liked Lorne Greene. When I walked on the set of Bargain, there were a lot of Chinese extras there, playing cards. And Lorne was there, playing with them. He was really an ordinary guy, nice and friendly.

How have you dealt with prejudice in your profession?

It’s this kind of silent bias that bothers me. You don’t know what’s going on because it’s happening in offices. At the beginning of my career, all major acting roles were played by white people instead of Chinese. I kept hearing that Chinese actors weren’t marketable, so we didn’t get those roles. It lasted a long time. We were like the silent minority. But I just kept doing what I do, and now I see the fruits of my labor.

How have you tried to advance Asian American actors?

Especially early in my career, Asian Americans only played very cliched roles. I created and formulated the first theater class in Hollywood specifically for Asian Americans around 1960. From there I eventually formed the East West Players, which really blossomed into recognized theater in national scale. Our storefronts caught the attention of the industry, and it was the beginning of the movement to consider Asian Americans as real players.

One of your most famous roles is that of Hannibal Chew in blade runner. What do you remember playing the role?

I remember I went to try on the costume to play eyeball maker. They put this heavy, stiff animal skin on my shoulders. But it was exactly what my character should have been wearing! The set really had such creativity. I thought, damn it, how do I play this scene? I started talking to the eyeballs in Chinese as if they were my children, my grandchildren. I created some dialogue, some of which they used, and it created a very warm scene.

More recently, you voiced Mr. Ping in the kung fu panda movies.

Yes, Mr. Ping is the only character who has gone through all the kung fu panda movies and series. It’s an honor the producer gave me to say, James is the only guy who can play Mr. Ping!

Did any of your children follow you into show business?

They all did. My three children started very early in show business. They have done many television and film roles. However, as is common in this industry, female roles are very rare; therefore, they abandoned the screen game. Right now, [my daughter] April Hong still plays many voiceover roles.

And you are a grandfather. What do you like?

The best part is watching them do stupid things. In fact, they all like to play. Some of them are musicians. I don’t see them as much as I would like because they are way up north near Oregon.

Do you have any upcoming projects?

yes i have the tv series chinese born american which has an all-Chinese cast. I have to learn more Mandarin for that. I also have the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and Rebel Ridge with Don Johnson. And I’ll be sure The Muppets! I love puppets. For my own production company, I have a new feature coming out soon Patsy Lee and the Guardians of the 5 Kingdoms. I can’t believe I’m so busy!

Do you have other career goals?

To win the Oscar. Also to establish myself in the Guinness World Records as the actor with the most acting roles of all time. I also want to help open a Chinese restaurant that serves food like my father did. It’s time to have a Chinese-American restaurant that stands out in California history.