Tributes pour in after Broadway veteran and Sopranos actor Robert Lupone dies at 76





The theater community in New York and beyond paid tribute on Sunday to Broadway veteran and Sopranos co-star Robert Lupone, the Tony and Emmy nominated actor who died the day before of pancreatic cancer. The Broadway icon’s older brother, Patti Lupone, was 76. The versatile Brooklyn-born actor earned a Tony Award nomination for playing Zach in the original A Chorus Line on Broadway, portrayed the disciple James in the 1973 film version of Jesus Christ Superstar and billed himself as as Tony Soprano’s neighbor and personal physician, Dr. Bruce. Cooze Cusamano, on HBO’s hit show. Lupone’s other memorable TV role was as Len Schneider, smart-master neighbor at Sex and the Citys Samantha Jones. He was also a staple on soap operas Guiding Light and All My Children, the latter earning him a Daytime Emmy nomination. Ted Neeley, who played Jesus in Superstar, recalled on Sunday a kind & gentle spirit with a great sense of humor, he said on Twitter. One of the best performers I have had the pleasure of working with. Bob has always done everything to the best of his abilities. Lupone’s first love was the stage, where he appeared in A View from the Bridge, True West and A Thousand Clowns on Broadway and the Chicago premiere of Sam Shepards The Tooth of Crime. Along the way, he founded the Manhattan Class Company, later known as MCC Theater, in 1986 with Bernie Telsey, a student he had taught acting at New York University. With third co-artistic director Will Cantler, MCC has nurtured and generated Broadway-bound hits including Frozen, Reasons to be Pretty, Hand to God, School Girls; or African Mean Girls Play, The Snow Geese, The Other Place and Wit, which won the Pulitzer Prize. Cultural critic, historian and theater director Isaac Butler, who helped direct Coraline with MCC, said Lupone was as friendly as generous with its time for me when I was the least important person in the production as it was for the main actors. The story continues Musical theater actress Donna Murphy remembered an incredible man and artistic strength, she said on Twitter. May you rest in peace and in power Bob Lupone. Thank you for everything you have given us. My deepest condolences to all your family and loved ones. Lupone also served as Director of the Master of Drama Program at The New School for Drama from 2005 to 2011 and Chairman of the Board of ART/New York. Born in 1946, the actor first entered the professional scene in 1966, performing in the set of The Pajama Game at the Westbury Music Fair, with Liza Minelli. In 1968, he made his Broadway debut in Noel Cowards Sweet Potato, followed by appearances in Minnies Boys, The Rothschilds and The Magic Show. This is also the year he obtained a bachelor’s degree in dance from the Julliard School. Lupone is survived by his wife and son, as well as his sister Patti. Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest way, brimming with youthful enthusiasm and profoundly wise as he examined our souls, the MCC said in a statement. He was our best friend. With dispatch services

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/tributes-arise-death-broadway-actor-223500678.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos