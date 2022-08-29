Liger collection at box office: Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tysons film earns Rs 7.5 cr on day 3





Vijay Deverakonda Liger’s starring sports action flick, despite a spectacular opening day at the domestic box office, is set to see a significant drop on the third day of its theatrical release. The Puri Jagannadh directed film managed to raise Rs 33.12 crore gross worldwide on day one and collected around Rs 27 crore on day two. The film earned around Rs 7.5 crore on its third day of release, according to reports. Liger received mostly negative reviews from critics as well as moviegoers. Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh ​​called the film OVERDUE and gave Liger a one and a half star rating. Adarsh, in a tweet, said: #Liger fails to live up to expectations…Absolute waste of talent, resources and opportunity…#VijayDeverakonda deserved a better launch in #Hindi movies…This # Liger just does not roar! #LigerReview Film collections were scheduled to resume over the weekend, but negative reviews affected Liger’s business. Liger was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore and was in production for over three years and was delayed due to the pandemic. Interestingly, Ligers’ opening day collection was the highest among this year’s biggest mainstream hits in Bollywood – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′. The movie even earned way more than Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Forrest Gump remake. Supported by Karan Johar-run Dharma Productions and Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects banner, Liger was released in theaters in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Thursday. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter alongside leading film actress Ananya Panday. American boxing icon Mike Tyson also plays a long cameo in the film, making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Deverakonda plays a kickboxer with a stutter in the film. The film marked Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut and Ananya Panday’s Telugu debut. The film also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in key roles.

