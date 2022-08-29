EastEnders cast Star Wars actor as Suki’s murderous husband, Nish Panesar | Soaps

A grim blast from the past for Suki (Picture: BBC)

He’s been talked about since the day the Panesar family arrived in EastEnders, a mysterious and sinister specter that hangs over the clan and now it’s time to finally meet the imprisoned killer Nish.

Esteemed actor Navin Chowdhry, known for his roles in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, Our Girl and The End Of The F***ing World, was cast as Sukis’ (Balvinder Sopal) husband.

Nish has been in prison for years for murder, though we know little about his full story other than that he’s a figure that overshadows his family.

Since her incarceration 20 years ago, Suki has been the head of the family, guiding her children and building businesses to keep the clan afloat.

A complex character, she was often seen as a villain, with ruthless actions including lying about cancer to her children and having her son Jags imprisoned in a prison where he was eventually murdered.

But it’s clear that her aggressive behaviors may have manifested from her experiences with her sinister husband, which will create a huge amount of ripples for a family already in crisis.

The Panesar family is already immeasurably fractured (Picture: BBC)

A spokesperson for EastEnders teased: On the surface Nish is charming and charismatic, but we’ll soon see that underneath he’s icy, manipulative and driven by a need for power and respect.

Emerging from 20 years behind bars, Nish is determined to rule the roost and rekindle his marriage to Suki and her family, but will his family accept him back into the fold, or realize- Is she the man he really is?

One thing is for sure, Nish’s return spells trouble and not just for the Panesars

On joining EastEnders, Navin said: It was awesome, everyone was lovely. My role so far has focused on the Panesar family, but everyone has been extremely welcoming.

I’ve never worked on a show like EastEnders, so it was a new experience for me; but I loved the storylines and had a keen interest in this family because there is so much going on all the time!

Nish is an interesting, slightly unconventional character, and with that brings drama and chaos. I think there’s a good man down there but the hustle follows these guys [the Panesars] around so I’m excited to join in and set off a few more explosions and fireworks.

Show boss Chris Clenshaw enthused: The specter of Nish Panesar is finally here, and it was a pleasure to welcome Navin to the cast and play the role so easily; he brings something to the character that none of us could have predicted.

His on-screen and off-screen dynamics, and were excited to see where his character develops as the story develops.

Recently, Gurlaine Kaur Garcha promised big scenes for the Panesars, telling interior soap: We saw a scene recently where Ash expressed that she never really knew her father; she loves her daddy.

To see him again, I think she would be floored. What I will say is that there are exciting times ahead for the family.

Its roller coasters, its siege edges and its emotions. Prepare the tissues.

Navin played Tony in The End Of The F***ing World, among many other notable roles (Picture: Channel 4)

Navin has been filming for several weeks, with Nish making his first screen appearance this fall.

He played Nodin Chavdri in The Last Jedi, with other roles including Kurt McKenna in Teachers, Tony in The End Of The F***ing World, Anwar in Doctor Foster and Dr. Kareem Shirani in Next Of Kin.

AFTER : EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher kills Jada Lennox as her huge exit storyline is revealed?



MORE: EastEnders to air special funeral episode for Dot Cotton after June Browns’ death

