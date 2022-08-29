Entertainment
From Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani, Bollywood hotties slay in cut-out black dresses
We no longer want to see color, color. Sorry, but we would like to focus on the glamorous side of black. Consider Barbiecore. A timeless black with no regrets comes to mind. Can we talk about it one more time? As we all know, black makes a strong statement and miraculously puts a smile on people’s faces. Black dresses can be the perfect choice for cocktail parties and some stunning moments on the red carpet due to their ever-dominant strength and elegance when worn. We learned to wear black cutout dresses from Bollywood superstars, which are also recognized as the ones that represent fashion well.
The best place to be is pure, so go there. The mother of a thing a bodycon dress in plain black with a thigh-high V-shaped slit in the front and a narrow neckline with sheer accents to enhance her look. The cutouts of her belly are incredibly seductive; this is the Mala vibe for you. Strappy stilettos and a simple clutch completed her evening appearance.
It’s a dress that is just perfect! It looks gorgeous with a sheer curved cutout on the belly that looks like a scalloped edge. Wrapping up the party with sparkling stilettos can help you keep the standout model in pristine condition. Arrived in a way that turned heads! Tanya Ghavri dressed the Good Luck Jerry actress in a black cut-out Antithesis dress for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. Her overall look was excellent with double strap stilettos, an emerald pendant necklace and stacked jewelry. This plunging neckline dress had just the right amount of risk.
Notice to little fans of the black dress: it’s time to add some to the basket. A tight dress with full sleeves, a high keyhole neck and side cutouts was worn by dancer Kusu Kusu. This outfit is what gives your table its fair share of the festivities. Wear it with flashy accessories and black pointy-toe pumps.
There is no finer monochromatic appearance than this. The Arangi Re actress, who was dressed in a David Koma maxi dress with noodle-style straps, a thigh-high slit and a sheer cutout across her toned midriff, was styled by Ami Patel. Ankle strap stilettos were worn with this strapless dress. Well seasoned!
