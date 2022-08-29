Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: House of the Dragon 2 greenlit, Kard-Jens dazzles at Kylie’s party and more





Hollywood the past week has been a rollercoaster with highs to celebrate and lows to mourn. One of the few good headlines was the return of James Cameron’s Avatar to Indian cinema ahead of the release of its long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of the Water which hits the big screen on December 16 from This year. Besides the good was the pitiful as Sylvestor Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce months after celebrating their 25th anniversary together. The reasons for the separation of the couple were not revealed to the press. More on the sad plain, news has come out that Barbie Ferreira aka Kat Hernandez has left the iconic HBO series Euphoria after rumors of her feud with creator Sam Levinson caught fire. For more on the week spent in Hollywood, keep scrolling. the iron throne lives Fans were beyond thrilled because before airing the second episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, the network renewed the series for a second season after witnessing its explosive premiere on August 21. The Kard-Jen Clan Assembles! Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan attended their little sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics party on Wednesday night as she hosted an elaborate gala for her brand. As Kylie made her way to the venue with her daughter Stormi, sisters Khloe, Kim and Kendall came to the party solo. Kourtney was seen entering the party hand-in-hand with her newly married husband Travis Barker. Kris, the mother of Kylie’s parents, and her father, Caitlyn Jenner, were also present. Jennifer Lopez speaks out In a now famous clip from their Georgia wedding, Jennifer Lopez can be seen serenading Ben Affleck. On Friday, a video of Jennifer Lopez singing for husband Ben Affleck at their extravagant wedding at Affleck’s Georgia mansion went viral on social media. The video was “taken without our consent,” Lopez wrote on the Instagram post when a fan account reposted it. She doubled down on the leak and mentioned how NDAs were involved in her marriage and looked visibly upset in her note. Shia LaBeouf contradicts Olivia Wilde After director Olivia Wilde said in an interview that she was the one who fired Shia LaBeouf from her movie Don’t Worry Darling which is now directed by Harry Styles. The Transformers actor claimed Thursday that after reading Wilde’s claims, he decided to come clean on the matter, which is that he was the one who left the movie. He provided alleged text messages to Wilde where she was seen trying to patch things up with the actor in order to bring him back on board. READ ALSO Batgirl star Ivory Aquino asks Warner Bros. Discovery to release shelved film in lengthy note

