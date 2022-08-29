Marvel’s James Gunn Keeps A List Of Actors He’ll Never Work With For 3 Reasons

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood’s directing circle, thanks in large part to his time working with Marvel Studios on the guardians of the galaxy trilogy. He also recently made the leap into the DC Universe with The Suicide Squad and Peacemakerall of which have allowed him to work with some of the best actors in the business.

Gunn has never been one to withhold opinions about his films and the industry as a whole, always ready to clarify news reports or shut down false theories about his work on social media. On top of that, he often supports the people he’s worked with during public scrutiny or controversy, praising the actors and producers he’s worked with over the years.

But since he’s not shy about tackling the bad with the good, Gunn recently took to Twitter to reveal what or who he avoids when working on a hit movie or show.

James Gunn keeps a list of actors to avoid

wonder

guardians of the galaxy director James Gunn took to Twitter to share three reasons why he won’t be working with certain actors on his projects.

Gunn Explain that he always does his “due diligence” about everyone involved in the production and avoids hiring anyone “if they turn out to be morons… or irresponsible:”

“I always do due diligence on actors and production managers with directors, actors, producers and crew I trust. If they turn out to be imbeciles (not just grumpy or grumpy, but real imbeciles) or irresponsible, I don’t hire them. Some actors I’ve already know not to even think about.”

The director Noted that he goes “recast immediately” an actor if they notice any of the following three things – a bad temper, repeatedly showing up to work late, or being unprepared:

“If that’s their temper and it’s serious, I’ll recast immediately. Life’s too short for assholes. Same if they’re repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list and otherwise, I will never work with for these reasons”

If anything goes wrong from a performance standpoint, Gunn makes sure to do everything in his power. “to make it work” unless he can tell the quality will suffer without a redesign:

But if it’s performance is related, and they put their all into it, I’ll do my best to make it work until it’s absolutely clear that the quality of the project will be noticeably affected if we don’t recast . It can happen with really talented actors who just don’t fit.

Gunn even confirmed this Peacemaker Star John Cena possesses all of these qualities, calling him one of the actors he would do anything to work with. The director wanted to send more autographs, but he didn’t want to exclude too many people:

“Yes. John Cena is among the best people to work with – always ready and on time and kind to everyone. He and many of my regulars are some of the actors I’m dying to work with. I want to give them a shout out here but the scarcity of characters means I’d leave out a lot.

Gunn remains firm on collaboration requirements

Considering how public James Gunn is about his work, especially with his process in the world of comic book film, it’s no surprise that he has such firm guidelines about who he works with. Fortunately, through his work with both guardians of the galaxy movies and his two DC projects, he collaborated with some of the best actors in the industry who also developed great friendships with him.

With an impressive gathering of stars in the guardians of the galaxy movies, Gunn has built a team of people he fully supports, having managed to avoid anyone he said he would never work with.

While most directors probably have their own standards of who they’ll work with, seeing Gunn speak publicly about his own process only reinforces how ready he is with his filmmaking process. Not specifically mentioning anyone on this list comes as no surprise, especially since he mentioned Cena as one of his favorite people to work with, and it seems clear that this list will remain secret as long as Gunn continues his work.

Gunn is currently in post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which will debut in theaters on May 5, 2023.