JOHN DEMONT: Hollywood memories of a 50-year-old doctor

It’s hard to know where to begin a column on Ron Stewart.

Back in time in 1978, when as the founding chief of the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Emergency Medicine, he climbed 40 feet up a fire ladder to reach an ironworker pinned by a beam on an old bridge?

And how, while swaying in the wind as the rain poured down and the TV cameras rolled, this son of Sydney Mines coal miners amputated an ironworker’s leg during a three-hour operation that saved the man’s life?

Or, in the journalistic spirit of telling the most compelling things first, would it be to tell how, at age 29, after leaving his practice in tiny Neils Harbour, Cape Breton, he became a resident of emergency medicine at Los Angeles County hospitals, where a strange man named Charles Manson was a regular patient?

Should a scribbler expand on his work as one of the pioneers of emergency medicine and paramedic systems in North America, for which he received too many honors to recount in this space? And how, 30 years ago, as Nova Scotia’s Minister of Health, Stewart introduced modern paramedic services for the first time in this province?

Or, this being a Halifax newspaper, would it be wise to run with the local angle? How, in the spirit of dying with nothing that in 2017 led Stewart to donate $1.3 million of his own money for an annual EMS research symposium, Stewart is now on his property on Boularderie Island building a mecca to examine issues around mental health paramedic health?

Instead, I chose to go with the breaking news: that when we spoke on Wednesday, Stewart, who turns 80 next month, had just returned from Los Angeles. There he was celebrated as one of the last living mainstays of the groundbreaking television series Emergency, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary.

I wasn’t a big gamer, Stewart said of his involvement with the show, which began in the winter of 1972 and lasted seven more years.

But they kept me updated over the years, and since most of the major actors are dead and I’m still alive, the importance of my role started to grow a bit over time.

As an ER medical advisor, Stewart read scripts, usually after midnight when his actual medicine was performed.

Rather than wooden dialogue, he was looking for blatant medical errors. (Once, it took him five tries to get the screenwriters to believe that a person couldn’t go into cardiac arrest and be up the next day.)

The scripts also had to reflect the wishes of the American Medical Association, which wanted the show’s docs to cast as angelic characters.

No one could die, Stewart said, and no blood could appear on screen.

This latest diktat could stretch the limits of credulity, for example, when a script stole a real-life situation involving a boy who got his arm stuck in a swimming pool drain. In reality, his arm had to be amputated; in the television version, the extrication took place without bloodshed.

And it may also have been unrealistic for a doctor who had never seen much blood in his rural Cape Breton practice, but treated six gunshot wounds and five stab wounds on his first night in the emergency room of Los Angeles.

The bloodshed over the emergency that unfolded half a century ago could have been subtle. The shows co-producer and creator was Jack Webb, who also created the crime dramas Adam-12 and Dragnet, on which he played Joe Just the facts, maam Friday.

It turns out that when Webb divorced his actress and torch singer wife Julie London, one of the terms of the settlement, according to Hollywood gossip, was that London get a starring role in his next series. (Mrs. London’s look is evident in a Youtube video I found of her singing Cry Me a River to an underwater Jack Ewell in The Girl Cant Help It.)

It turned out to be Emergency, where she played nurse Dixie McCall and was often in the same scene as her then-husband Bobby Troup, also a pianist and jazz singer who wrote Route 66 who played Dr Joe Early.

Stewart has also been entrusted with the medical care of stars on Emergency and on Marcus Welby MD, another AMA-sanctioned show on which he consulted.

He became good enough with London that, when his mother died, his first call was to Stewart rather than an ambulance.

During this period, Stewart also endeared himself to Webbs co-producer Robert A. Cinander, a typical New Yorker who bit cigars with an unexpected penchant for bagpipe music. All it took was for the Cape Breton-trained musician to want to get his flute out into the grounds of Universal Studios as bewildered performers, many in costume, gathered.

Over time, Stewart’s duties expanded further. When Emergency started to take off, the stars became such celebrities that Randolph Mantooth (who played John Gage) and Kevin Tighe (Roy DeSoto) were occasionally invited to appear at major medical conventions. On these occasions, Stewart would be on stage behind the fictional firefighters, like the Wizard of Oz, helping with the pronunciation of medical terms and generally making sure they didn’t get in trouble.

It wasn’t exactly a labor of love. At the time, Stewart felt sheepish about his growing duties, which he despised in part with his academic nose.

It was a terrible lapse in judgment, Stewart now says. I completely misunderstood the role of the media.

In fact, the show has helped to raise the profile of emergency medicine and paramedic services across the continent, setting the tone for the delivery of modern and efficient emergency health care services on the ground everywhere.

Though he didn’t realize it on a TV set 50 years ago, Stewart also laid the foundation for the illustrious career that followed.