Black Panther actors pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman two years after his death

As the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con was filled with news, reveals, and surprises, one of the best and most talked about moments was the release of the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Few films in Hollywood history have faced the challenges and expectations that black panther 2 a, the most significant being the loss of its titular star, Chadwick Boseman.

Before Comic-Con, few fans knew what to expect from the sequel. But from what was shown in its emotional and powerful trailer, it seems the experiences of the people in the film mirror those of the film’s cast and crew in terms of dealing with loss and moving forward. facing a new challenge.

But advancing does not mean forgetting. Director Ryan Coogler and Black Panther Actors continue to honor Boseman and his influence, with one of the latest examples being how they paid tribute to the actor on the anniversary of his death.

Black Panther Cast Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On the second anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, the cast of Black Panther posted various tributes online, reminding the world that the actor was as good behind the camera as he was on screen.

Letitia Wright, who played Shuri in Black Panther and will continue to do so in wakanda foreverposted the following photo of her and Boseman for her instagram story.

Her touching caption reads:

“I miss hearing your laugh, I always tried to make you smile every time we saw each other.”

The actress followed up the first pic with a pic that features Black Pantherand Ryan Coogler.

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, posted a video on instagram of Chadwick signing fan ticket stubs which clearly showed the actor’s sense of humility.

She captioned the video saying, “Keep it real, keep it nice.”

Actor Winston Duke, who plays T’Challa’s former rival turned ally M’Baku, responded to Nyong’o’s video saying: “Missed you beyond words my brother…:”

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy lives on

Black Panther was, and always will be, more than a movie.

The fact that such an important franchise has lost its lead and original Black Panther actor is a tragedy. But it’s to Boseman’s credit that his fellow actors are so united in reminding the world that he didn’t just play a hero in the MCU, he was a hero in real life too.

While the public will never know what wakanda forever would have been like with him reprising his role, it’s clear that the cast and crew always felt his impact during filming and even now.

In fact, before the premiere of black panther 2 trailer at Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler shared a story about Boseman and how he felt the actor’s presence on stage even then.

There is no doubt that wakanda forever will be a moving film in more ways than one, and it will be interesting to see the different ways the sequel continues to pay homage to its king.

But before wakanda forever makes its theatrical debut, Marvel fans will get a chance to see Disney honor Chadwick Boseman as a Disney legend at the D23 Fan Expo; and will likely learn more about how the upcoming movie honors his legacy during Marvel Studios’ presentation.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on November 11.