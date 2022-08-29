Four major attractions simultaneously break down at Hollywood Studios. Well, almost simultaneously.





For Disney World fans, there’s rarely a bad time to visit the world’s most magical place, but lately so much has gone wrong at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that many guests probably wish they hadn’t booked that day at that particular theme park. Unfortunately, ride breakdowns are part of the experience at all major theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort. Luckily, Disney World is home to a myriad of attractions and rides featuring the latest in cutting-edge ride technology, which means ride breakdowns and malfunctions are generally rare. But that wasn’t the case just days ago at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. According to a post on Reddit, four major attractions malfunctioned at the theme park in just two hours. “Rise, ToT, RockNRoller and now Toy Story Mania,” posted Redditor u/OnARaggaTip77. “Such a small park can’t really have that many failures because there’s not enough else to do. They really need to invest more money in maintaining the rides. The Redditor was visiting Hollywood Studios last Thursday when four separate rides collapsed — and almost simultaneously. “[Four] different rides broke down within 2 hours,” the user said. The affected rides included star wars: Rise of the ResistanceTwilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Toy Story Mania. RELATED: Guests Will Say Goodbye to Tower of Terror Attraction at Hollywood Studios Later This Year, At Least for a While All four rides are among the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World Resort and arguably the most popular rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The fact that all four weren’t up and running in such a short period of time meant there were a noticeably smaller number of guest rides during that time, which understandably frustrated the Redditor. His rant didn’t fall on deaf or indifferent ears, as his comments were answered by other comments from Disney World guests who validated his frustrations and also shared their own stories of ride breakdowns. Redditor quinner98 posted, This is just ridiculous when you pay over $100 a day to go to the parks and half the rides are closed for most of the day. While quinner98 didn’t blame Disney for the entire problem, there was definitely consensus between the two Redditors that the onus for the solution lies with Disney’s proverbial feet. “It’s not completely Disney’s fault, but the writer of this article is right,” quinner98 continued. “They need to be a little more aware of things. It’s unclear why so many rides weren’t operational at once on Thursday, but chances are it was more of a coincidence than anything. Whatever the reason for the multiple breakdowns, the fact remains that all failure can be frustratingbut four at the same time is almost more than any Disney fan can handle!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.disneydining.com/four-rides-breakdown-at-disneys-hollywood-studios-bb1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos