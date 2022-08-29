Cast of Ridley | Characters and actors of the detective series Adrian Dunbar

Read on for your guide to the cast and characters of Ridley.

Ridley cast: who stars in the ITV series?

Adrian Dunbar plays Alex Riley

Ridley: Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley (ITV)

Who is Alex Ridley? After 25 years as a detective, Ridley thought he had retired from the police force, until a dark and complex case tempted him again as a consultant. Ridley doesn’t suffer easily from fools, and his unorthodox policing methods sometimes get him into trouble, especially when he gets too attached to a case. He’s a great empath, and he shows a real knack for understanding the psychology of murder.

When we meet Ridley, his life is turned upside down after losing his wife and daughter to arson 18 months ago. He couldn’t accept the tragedy and his guilt got the better of him, which meant he took early retirement on medical grounds. Outside of work, he enjoys his jazz music and playing at a local club – yes, that’s really Dunbar’s singing.

Who is Adrian Dunbar? You can’t mention Adrian Dunbar without mentioning his standout role in Line of Duty as Ted Hastings, a role he’s been playing since 2012. Dunbar has also starred in Blood as Jim Hogan, Broken as Father Peter Flaherty and The Hollow Crown as Plantagenet. . He played Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Ralph Nickleby in The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby and Sean Delaney in Silent Witness.

Speaking about what attracted him to the role of Alex Ridley, Dunbar said: “He’s complicated in a lot of ways, quite a far cry from anything I’ve played before, even if it’s me, it’s me. looks like, and obviously there’s echoes of Ted Hastings, because he’s a cop, but there’s so many interesting layers to his personality, so much to his background, his history, especially with all the different places where he surrenders and the different things he has to deal with, man, I think, was the main thing that appealed to me.”

Bronagh Waugh plays Detective Inspector Carol Farman

Ridley: Bronagh Waugh is DI Carol Farman (ITV)

Who is Detective Inspector Carol Farman? Having received a promotion, Farman is determined to make her mark in the force. She’s loyal, warm, and smart, making her the perfect former colleague of Alex Ridley. She is married to his wife Geri (Bhavna Limbachia) and the couple has a son, Jack (Tareq Al-Jeddal). Farman asks his former mentor for help with the complex case featured in Episode 1, and the pair must come to terms with a readjusted power dynamic.

Who is Bronagh Waugh? It’s been a busy year for Waugh, who has previously appeared in Our House, The Suspect and Ridley. She is also known for her roles in ITV’s Viewpoint, Des and Midsomer Murders. Fans might also recognize her from Season 3 of Unforgotten, when she played Jessica Reid.

Speaking about why she wanted to play the formidable Farman, Waugh said: “DI Carol Farman is a really well formed and layered character. What I liked about her is that she is complex, “She’s in diapers and she’s really good at her job. Brilliant detective, but she does things her own way. She’s warm, she’s funny, she doesn’t take nonsense. She’s a great mom, and she has a great family life with a loving wife. But she’s like a dog with a bone when she comes to work, and very focused and grounded, and absorbed in her work. So trying to find that work-home balance is tough for her. I really liked her. I thought she was tough, no nonsense, and felt like a real woman.”

Terence Maynard plays DCI Paul Goodwin

Ridley: Terence Maynard is Paul Goodwin (ITV)

Who is DCI Paul Goodwin? A very modern policeman, Goodwin is calm, but ambitious. He can stabilize any ship he is asked to lead. He has a complex relationship with Ridley which has seen through his charming personality. When Ridley is brought back into the force as a consultant, the two men are forced to bury any feelings they had for each other and work together for the good of the case.

Who is Terence Maynard? Just a few weeks ago, Maynard starred in Sherwood as DS Cleaver. The actor has had a diverse range of roles, including Artorius in The Witcher, Tony Stewart in Coronation Street and Portis in Spy.

George Bukhari plays the DC Darren Lakhan

Ridley: George Bukhari as DC Darren Lakhan

Who is DC Darren Lakhan? DC Lakhan spent two years in the military before joining the police. He was a troubled teenager but found discipline within strength. He is determined and ambitious, so he will always go the extra mile for a deal.

Who is George Boukhari? Bukhari starred as Sammy Farr on Coronation Street, playing the character on and off for a few years. He also appeared in Russell T Davies’ Years and Years, where he played Jonjo Aleef, but it’s Ordinary Lies that he is perhaps best known for, where he played Jason.

Georgie Glen plays Dr. Wendy Newstone

Ridley: Georgie Glen as Wendy Newstone (ITV)

Who is Dr. Wendy Newstone? Newstone is the reliable Chief Medical Examiner and Police Pathologist at Ridley. She has a first-class brain and a morbid fascination with her job, which means she is one of the best crime scene investigators in the country.

Who is Georgia Glen? Scottish actress, Glen, notably played Miss Millicent Higgins in Call the Midwife, but is probably best known for playing Audrey McFall in Waterloo Road. The accomplished actress has also starred in Silent Witness, The Crown and The Larkins.

Julie Graham plays Annie Marling

Ridley: Julie Graham as Annie Marling (ITV)

Who is Anne Marling? Marling is a great friend and support for Ridley, and she’s really the only person he opens up to as she was best friends with his wife, Kate, and godmother to his daughter, Ella. She is the owner of the jazz club in Marling where Ridley often slips in for a drink and to play the piano.

Who is Julie Graham? In 2020, Graham starred as Ravio in Doctor Who, but that wasn’t her only foray into the Whoniverse as she also played Ruby White in The Sarah Jane Adventures. She has also been to Shetland as Rhona Kelly, Benidorm as Sheron Dawson and The Bletchley Circle as Jean.

Aidan McArdle plays Michael Flannery

Ridley: Aidan McArdle as Michael Flannery (ITV)

Who is Michel Flannery? Criminal Flannery is serving a 15-year sentence for the deaths of Kate and Ella Ridley. He used his forgettable face and personality to sneak around Allerton Bridge and went largely unnoticed in life until the night of the fire.

Who is Aidan McArdle? This year alone, McArdle starred as Alistair in the Channel 5 series, The Holiday. He also appeared in The Trial of Christine Keeler, where he played Roger Hollis. McArdle has also starred in Clean Break, Mr Selfridge and The Fall.

Bhavna Limbachia as Geri Farman-Hoyle

Who is Geri Farman Hoyle? Unlike her wife, Geri is laid back and warm, but she’s definitely not pushy and fights for what’s right.

Who is Bhavna Limbachia? Limbachia is best known for her role as Rana Habeeb on Coronation Street, where she was part of the fan-favorite ship, Kana. Before joining in 2016, she played Alia Khan in the comedy Citizen Khan.

Tareq Al-Jeddal plays Jack Farman-Hoyle

Who is Jack Farman Hoyle? Jack is Geri and Carol’s son. He might have been a typical teenager, but he had a special bond with Ridley.

Who is Tareq Al-Jeddal? This is Al-Jeddal’s first major television role.

Who is the guest star of episode 1 of Ridley?

Jennifer Hennessy as Moll Halpin

Alexandra Hannant as Catherine Halpin

Rob Mitchell-James plays Jesse Halpin

Amanda Lawrence plays Lorna Spalden

Pauline Turner plays Esther Parry

Conor Lowson plays Steve Parry

Graeme Hawley plays Daniel Preston

Erin Shanagher as Penny Lindsey

Caroline Lee-Johnson plays Gill Moreland

Reece Douglas plays Adam Moreland

Elizabeth Berrington as Jean Dixon

Ridley airs from Sunday August 28 at 8 p.m. on ITV. For more, itCheck out our TV guide or visit our dedicated drama hub.

Ridley airs from Sunday August 28 at 8 p.m. on ITV.