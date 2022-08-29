Entertainment
Coast actor shines in star-studded Hollywood blockbuster
A rising Sunshine Coast actress has appeared alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names as she establishes herself in the film industry.
Jane Larkin stars in Ron Howard’s latest film, Thirteen Liveswhich is based on the gripping true story of the rescue mission to save a team of young footballers and their coach from flooding caves in Thailand.
Taking on the role of an Australian journalist in the $55 million production, Jane performs alongside the Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen and fantastic beasts and where to find them actor Colin Farrell.
Other notable actors include Australian Joel Edgerton, known for his role as Owen Lars in star wars and the Disney+ miniseries Obi Wan Kenobi.
The Sippy Downs local makes her credited debut after previously starring in the same film as Hollywood heavyweight Chris Hemsworth.
The writer, producer and actor is also in post-production on his own film, The Edge, which was made on the Sunshine Coast.
Other Australians in Thirteen Lives include Queensland-based Josh Helman (Origins of the X-Men) and Zahra Newman (Neighbors and Long story short) who credited roles in the film which received support from the state government and Screen Australia.
Jane said Sunny Coast News she was thrilled to be part of the experience and to work on a film by one of her favorite directors.
The former Immanuel Lutheran College student also featured in spider headwith Chris Hemsworth, plus productions filmed in Australia Young Rock and the upcoming mystery Australian road-trip series Darby and Joan.
It was the best experience of my life, she says. I heard that Ron Howard was shooting a movie in Australia, and he’s one of my director idols.
What I couldn’t believe when I met Ron Howard was that he asked my name on day one and remembered it for the rest of the shoot.
I was number 45 in the cast and he still remembered my name. That says a lot about the kind of person he is.
I also remember the first time I got to sit next to Viggo and of course it was Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings and his poster was on my locker at school, it was surreal.
The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) studios film is already expected to do well in the upcoming awards season after receiving record test scores.
The original screening of it received the highest audience rating of any MGM film and it was predicted to win some very big awards season, Jane said.
The ratings are pretty high and I feel like I know why, especially after seeing the movie a few times.
“I think it did a really good job of showing how the world is coming together to save those 13 lives.
Filmed on the Gold Coast, Jane said the COVID era had a silver lining for the local film industry and helped establish herself and other local actors to become credible blockbuster names.
Queensland gave many incentives to the film industry to be here during the COVID-19 period and it continued.
We have so many multi-faceted places and Queensland as a state, and hopefully the Sunshine Coast as a region, will be very important in the Hollywood film industry. Sky is the limit.
Thirteen Lives is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
