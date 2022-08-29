MTV VMAs 2022: See the full list of winners | Entertainment

The MTV Video Music Awards are presented on Sunday.
See below for a full list of nominees with winners listed in bold.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran — “Chills” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “Brutal” — Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Ed Sheeran — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo — Atlantic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
GAYLE — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto — Streamcut / RCA Records
Mneskin — Arista Records
SEVENTEEN — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff — “One Night” — Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf — “Sexy Villain” — Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “Hope You’re Miserable Until You Die” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN — “Rock With You” — PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller — “Better Days” — Capitol Records UK
February 2022 : GAYLE — “abcdefu” — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa — “RU That” — Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo — “Tamagotchi” — Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg — “Chaise Longue” — Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long — “Baby Boo” — Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii — “Persuasive” — Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records/Republic Records
ROSALA ft. The Weeknd — “LA FAMA” — Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records
BEST POP
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran — “Chills” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “Traitor” — Geffen Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From D2 to LBC” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems — “WAIT FOR U” — Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto — “Big Energy” — Streamcut/RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD music / Def Jam
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Take Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Retire” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records
Shinedown — “Planet Zero” — Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace — “So Called Life” — RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “I Like It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID — “Enemy” — KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Mneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records *WINNER
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Powered by Ramen/Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots — “Saturday” — Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker — “GROW” — MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny – “Tit Me Pregunt” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky GX KAROL G — “MAMIII” — Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee — “REMIX” — Republic Records
Farruko — “Pepas” — Sony Music Latin America
J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto” — Sueos Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of the Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chle – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
SHE — “For Anyone” — RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” — LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd — “Out of Time” — XO / Republic Records
BEST K-POP
BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY–“LOCO”–JYP Entertainment
LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER
SEVENTEEN — “HOT” — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids — “MANIAC” — JYP Entertainment
TWICE – “The Feelings” – JYP Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto — “P*ssy” — Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Blow
Stromae — “Sons of Joy” — Label Mosaert / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER
BTS | Minecraft — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox — Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave — Def Jam
Rift Tour with Ariana Grande | Fortnite — Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters — Studio 666 — RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves – Cursed – Interscope Records/MCA Nashville
Madonna — Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo — Drive Home 2 u — Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records *WINNER
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
Camila Cabello with Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam” — Epic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
BEST MANAGEMENT
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran — “Chills” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
BEST ART DIRECTION
Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Come In (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves — “The Simple Times” — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS — “My Universe” — Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart, Part 5” — pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS — “Permission to Dance” — BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — “Tears In The Club” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
BEST EDITING
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “Family Ties” — Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Come In (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “Brutal” — Geffen Records
ROSALA — “SAOKO” — Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
GROUP OF THE YEAR
SONG OF SUMMER
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (with BTS’s Jung Kook)”
Doja Cat – “Vegas (from the Elvis Movie Soundtrack)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talk”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Latto x Mariah Carey — “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo – “About Fucking Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”
Nicky Youre, Dazed – “Sunroof”
Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – “I Love You (A Happier Song)”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”
Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”
Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” *WINNER
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
Alan Franco, Josef Martinez and Juan Jose Purata all scored headed goals on Sunday as Atlanta United FC cruised to a 3-2 victory over DC United on August 28, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Click for more information.