Know the ageless actor’s health mantra for his birthday





On his 63rd birthday, we take a look at what it takes to build an impressive figure like Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao himself. (Photo credit: IMDB) New Delhi: Aging like a fine wine is most often achieved by remaining committed to a healthy lifestyle and who better than Nagarjuna to lead by example in this regard? A veteran of South Indian cinema, he has acted in over 100 Tamil and Telugu films and has carved out a place for himself not only as one of Tollywood’s most talented actors but also as an impressive figure in the entertainment world who is also a fitness icon. for many. On his 63rd birthday, we take a look at what it takes to build an impressive figure like Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao himself. Nagarjuna in several interviews has talked about how he worked to get his perfect and enviable physique and ultimately this is attributed to good eating habits and workout routine. From breakfast to dinner, read on to find out what he eats in a day. For Nag, the day starts with the gym at 6am for an hour followed by the first breakfast with egg whites and bread. The second breakfast at 11am includes South Indian delicacies like pongal, dosa and sloth. Then for lunch it’s a real desi meal with rice, roti and four varieties of vegetable curries. He also eats fruit before lunch. Finally, for dinner at 7 p.m., he eats boiled vegetables with grilled chicken or fish and goes to bed at 10 p.m. A foodie, Nagarjuna admits to not liking diets, however, the healthy habits he has developed over the years are to thank for his impressive physique, 50%. The rest is attributed to workouts and diet 25% each. Fitness-wise, the birthday boy is an admirable figure as he admits to never skipping his six-day-a-week workout routine. As Nagarjuna turns 63, we wish the southern film icon many more years of health, well-being and success in her own way. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting any fitness program or making any changes to your diet.

