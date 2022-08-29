London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills Launches New Afternoon Tea





The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills launched a new Afternoon Tea at their

Boxwood restaurant. The elegant hotel offers an open and airy atmosphere with natural light, comfortable seating, relaxing music from harpist Margaret Kelmm, and views of West Hollywood. Executive Chef Anthony Keen has created a new tea menu. We started our afternoon with glasses of Moët & Chandon champagne. Customers can choose from eight Rare Tea Company of London teas to enjoy with sandwiches, sweets and scones. Sandwiches include roasted chicken Jidori curry with grapes and onions on a profiterole;

brioche bread topped with smoked salmon and whipped avocado; watercress egg and

cucumber and roast beef on pumpernickel. Warm currant scones are served with clotted cream, strawberry jam and lemon curd. Sweets included pink and white checkerboard sponge cake with apricot jam

coated with marzipan; French Canel de Bordeaux with vanilla and rum; salted butter caramel éclairs, rose water shortbread and passion fruit and matcha macaroons.

Traditional afternoon tea is $84 per person with an additional $22 for a glass of champagne. The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills Afternoon Tea is offered Saturday and Sunday

from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable. The luxury hotel is located at 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard, 310.854.1111. About The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills offers a tranquil urban oasis that epitomizes modern luxury for the most discerning guest. Our award-winning hotel offers lavish suites, featuring oversized bathrooms with walk-in showers, deep soaking tubs and private balconies. Enjoy their expansive rooftop pool, private cabanas, and unforgettable city views. The London West Hollywood is an elegant sanctuary in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in greater Los Angeles, guests can easily stroll to some of the city’s most sought-after restaurants including Craigs, Roku, Pump and EP/ LP Home to LAs best art galleries, WeHos Design District is also where you’ll find world-class boutiques like Christian Louboutin, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Rag & Bone. The Sunset Strips’ legendary music venues, including the Roxy Theatre, Whiskey a Go-Go, continue to draw crowds night after night, while world-class cultural attractions like LAs Museum Row are also nearby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/london-west-hollywood-at-beverly-hills-debuts-new-afternoon-tea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos