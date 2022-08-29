‘The Invitation’ leads a lukewarm weekend at the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) Horror flick The Invitation needed just $7 million to top the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office, according to studio estimates sunday.
Directed and co-written by Jessica M. Thompson and starring Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman who, after the death of her mother, discovers dark secrets in her family home in the English countryside.
It debuted on 3,141 screens for Sony and cost just $10 million to manufacture.
Sony also had the No. 2 movie with the Brad Pitt Bullet Train vehicle, which grossed an estimated $5.6 million from 3,513 screens in its fourth week, bringing its domestic total to $78.2 million.
Universals Beast, starring Idris Elba, finished third with $4.9 million in its second week, after earning $11.6 million and placing second in its premiere.
Elba was also the star of the week’s other big debut, Three Thousand Years of Longing, the fantasy epic from Mad Max director George Miller, which grossed just $2.9 million from 2,436 screens and finished in a distant and disappointing seventh place.
Paramounts Top Gun: Maverick remained fourth in its 14th weekend in theaters with an additional $4.8 million. It has grossed over $691 million in North America to date, making it the sixth highest-grossing domestic release of all time.
Last week’s #1 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero dipped to fifth in its second weekend with $4.6 million after grossing $20.1 million on its debut.
In total, the weekend saw around $52.7 million in North American ticket sales, the slowest in months. A strong summer has meant the year-to-date box office is still up significantly from a lukewarm 2021, but a long dry spell awaits us until a new wave of expected big earners such as Halloween Ends and Black Adam,” both of which will be released in October.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. The Invitation”, $7 million.
2. High-speed train, $5.6 million.
3. Beast, $4.9 million.
4. Top Gun: Maverick, $4.8 million.
5. Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes, $4.6 million.
6. DC League of Super-Pets, $4.2 million.
7. Three thousand years of nostalgia, $2.9 million
8. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $2.74 million.
9. Thor: Love and Thunder, $2.7 million.
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, $2.3 Million
