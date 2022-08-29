What’s your favorite video game voice acting performance? – Destructoid

Is this thing on?

My roommate is a voice actress, which is incredibly cool because it’s a world I don’t know anything about. Now I’m surrounded by her all the time, and she gives me all kinds of interesting insights into the auditioning, recording, and editing process. I have a whole new appreciation, because it’s an art form in its own right, and it takes a ton of practice and dedication that I didn’t know about in addition to already having a great voice to start with. Plus, it’s fun to have someone at home who can do a bunch of silly voices. I think about voice acting a lot more now than I used to, and I’ve also noticed more conversations online about it.

For example, whenever I see casting announcements for a new movie, it always seems to be a top actor who is most likely there for the paycheck. In all honesty, a great actor is a great actor, and it’s not like they can’t do a great job when they really care to put their heart and soul into it. What bothers me about this, though, is that a voice actor at the top of his game knows how to turn a character into something really extraordinary when he’s behind the mic, and you can tell the difference when a actor has command over a voice-over role when they don’t.

Consider one of the all-time greats, Nolan North. He’s arguably one of the most famous voice actors in games, and he’s best known for his role as Nathan Drake in Naughty Dog’sUnexploredseries. He has been in the industry since 1997 after start on tv, and moved into voice acting in 2003. He has dozens of credits in games alone and has also worked in animation, film and audiobooks. Why does North keep getting all this work? Because he’s incredibly talented, not just in his acting abilities, but in the way he’s able to completely transform his voice so it’s unrecognizable.

Disappear in role

I played through some of the old onesRatchet & Clankgames with a friend, and playingA crack in time, he turned to me when one of the awkward supporting characters was talking and said, “You know that’s Nolan North, right?” I was shocked, honestly.

I thought I’d gotten pretty good at telling it was him, considering I’d played a ton of games he’d been in, but I’d underestimated how capable he was of disappearing into the role. Take North’s creepy villain, David, from The last of us. It’s another role you wouldn’t really recognize him in unless you were looking for it, it’s something different from what he’s known for, and he still crushes it.

For now, it looks like the games have been able to avoid the whole “non-voice actors taking on voice acting roles”, which I also like because it means we’re exposed to a whole different group of actors than the already -famous band from TV and movies.

The thing about games is that most of the time they require a unique type of performance that better matches the idea the developers are going for, similar to how anime dubbing also has its own style. When you have actors who specifically study and perfect this type of acting, it means they can produce magical performances that actors in other media couldn’t pull off in the same way. It’s a specialty like any other.

Some of my favorite voice acting performances that come to mind are Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades, Poseidon, Achilles and others in Hells,Mikee W. Goodman as the voice of ancient reptiles inDisco ElyseeKarl Hanover as Atlas inBioShockand Ellen McLain as GLaDOS in theGate series, to name a few.

Of all the great voice acting performances, we want to know what your favorite acting performance in a game is. Which game characters stuck with you long after you finished the game? Let us know in the comments below!