Entertainment
This stylish Hollywood Power Couples screening room does so much more than just movie nights
Given the credentials of the couple she worked with, it’s hardly a surprise that the interior designer Tiffany HowellHis latest project has taken such a cinematic turn.
Howell, director of the Angelsstudio based night palmoriginally signed on to create an Old Hollywoodglam-style bedroom and an adjoining bathroom for the wife, a successful writer and producer who is a regular on the red carpet. It wasn’t long before husband, an Oscar-winning filmmaker, asked Howell to put his talents to use in the home screening room. He needed help: before his involvement, the space was little more than two white walls sandwiched between an oversized stone fireplace and a set of glass doors leading to the pool.
More from Robb Report
He had an AV situation and a screen, says Howell Robb Report. But he wanted it to look completely different, [so] we went into town.
Rather than a purpose-built room dominated by a massive screen, the husband wanted something altogether more elegant. He requested an ambience similar to the paneled studies found in stately English country houses, with mullions, moldings and a built-in library. (Essentially, he also wanted some sort of bar.) The idea was that such an environment would function as more than just a place to watch the latest cuts of his movies and that when he wasn’t working there, he would be equally well used as other high traffic areas of the home.
Paul Enriquez
This reflection was informed by the kinds of changes the pandemic has brought to the way we live in our homes, not to mention the time many of us have spent there over the past few years. The Howells client was far from alone in asking a designer to put function and form on an equal footing. More than ever, people need environments that help relieve stress and restore their sense of well-being, says Carolyn Ames Noble, president of the American Society of Interior Designers and director of her own Atlanta-based firm. Guests demand space for socializing and entertaining, prioritizing relationships over isolation, and demanding flexible rooms for a variety of activities.
To create what she calls a multi-hyphenate room, Howell did away with the typical tiers of plush theater-style seating. Instead, she designed a bespoke sofa, ottoman and coffee table, which paired well with two 1960s Swedish leather armchairs she found in Amsterdam. To harmonize the chairs with the rest of the decor, she had the cushions covered in a new fabric. The seating area is based on a rare Mahal hunting rug which Howell says was woven between 1900 and 1910.
Because the shed has designed recording studios in the past, Howell knew the wood would help maintain the rooms’ acoustic balance. The walls are covered in paneling with a honey-colored stain that looks rich, but not so dark that it reminds anyone of a dusty gentleman’s club. Ultra-thick velvet curtains over windows and patio doors mean bass doesn’t rattle the glass during loud stages or loud parties.
But like any good movie, plays need strong main characters. In this one, it’s the built-in bar, dominated by a backsplash of a blue-green Italian stone called Azul Mary.
Paul Enriquez
I found this marble slab and felt so in love with it, says Howell. Just like the customer. So I said, let’s take this completely off the wall and make this beautiful piece of art.
As well as providing a focal point when the retractable screen is hidden in the ceiling, the bar means homeowners don’t have to rush into the kitchen to chill their guests’ (or their own) drinks. The island cleverly conceals the speaker array. Unfortunately, there was no room for a popcorn machine.
If this compromise bothers husband or wife, Howell has heard no complaints. Both guests use the space to read, listen to music, and host friends and family. And its utility is as much a part of its design as any of the elements that give it such a rich and distinct character.
I feel like everyone is very interested in a play’s story right now, says Howell. Whereas before [the pandemic], a lot of clients, especially my entertainment clients, they were like, you know, make it look pretty. But now they’re like, What’s the story?
Robb’s Best Report
Register for Robb Report Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/hollywood-power-couple-stylish-screening-130000604.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]