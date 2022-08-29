This stylish Hollywood Power Couples screening room does so much more than just movie nights

Given the credentials of the couple she worked with, it’s hardly a surprise that the interior designer Tiffany HowellHis latest project has taken such a cinematic turn.

Howell, director of the Angelsstudio based night palmoriginally signed on to create an Old Hollywoodglam-style bedroom and an adjoining bathroom for the wife, a successful writer and producer who is a regular on the red carpet. It wasn’t long before husband, an Oscar-winning filmmaker, asked Howell to put his talents to use in the home screening room. He needed help: before his involvement, the space was little more than two white walls sandwiched between an oversized stone fireplace and a set of glass doors leading to the pool.

He had an AV situation and a screen, says Howell Robb Report. But he wanted it to look completely different, [so] we went into town.

Rather than a purpose-built room dominated by a massive screen, the husband wanted something altogether more elegant. He requested an ambience similar to the paneled studies found in stately English country houses, with mullions, moldings and a built-in library. (Essentially, he also wanted some sort of bar.) The idea was that such an environment would function as more than just a place to watch the latest cuts of his movies and that when he wasn’t working there, he would be equally well used as other high traffic areas of the home.

A closer view of the bar inside the room – Credit: Pablo Enriquez

Paul Enriquez

This reflection was informed by the kinds of changes the pandemic has brought to the way we live in our homes, not to mention the time many of us have spent there over the past few years. The Howells client was far from alone in asking a designer to put function and form on an equal footing. More than ever, people need environments that help relieve stress and restore their sense of well-being, says Carolyn Ames Noble, president of the American Society of Interior Designers and director of her own Atlanta-based firm. Guests demand space for socializing and entertaining, prioritizing relationships over isolation, and demanding flexible rooms for a variety of activities.

To create what she calls a multi-hyphenate room, Howell did away with the typical tiers of plush theater-style seating. Instead, she designed a bespoke sofa, ottoman and coffee table, which paired well with two 1960s Swedish leather armchairs she found in Amsterdam. To harmonize the chairs with the rest of the decor, she had the cushions covered in a new fabric. The seating area is based on a rare Mahal hunting rug which Howell says was woven between 1900 and 1910.

Because the shed has designed recording studios in the past, Howell knew the wood would help maintain the rooms’ acoustic balance. The walls are covered in paneling with a honey-colored stain that looks rich, but not so dark that it reminds anyone of a dusty gentleman’s club. Ultra-thick velvet curtains over windows and patio doors mean bass doesn’t rattle the glass during loud stages or loud parties.

But like any good movie, plays need strong main characters. In this one, it’s the built-in bar, dominated by a backsplash of a blue-green Italian stone called Azul Mary.

An ashtray from Spago and a book from the customers’ match collection. – Credit: Pablo Enriquez

Paul Enriquez

I found this marble slab and felt so in love with it, says Howell. Just like the customer. So I said, let’s take this completely off the wall and make this beautiful piece of art.

As well as providing a focal point when the retractable screen is hidden in the ceiling, the bar means homeowners don’t have to rush into the kitchen to chill their guests’ (or their own) drinks. The island cleverly conceals the speaker array. Unfortunately, there was no room for a popcorn machine.

If this compromise bothers husband or wife, Howell has heard no complaints. Both guests use the space to read, listen to music, and host friends and family. And its utility is as much a part of its design as any of the elements that give it such a rich and distinct character.

I feel like everyone is very interested in a play’s story right now, says Howell. Whereas before [the pandemic], a lot of clients, especially my entertainment clients, they were like, you know, make it look pretty. But now they’re like, What’s the story?

