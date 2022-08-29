Top 10 Sexiest Bollywood Actresses 2022

– Advertising –



Bollywood is well known for its beautiful women. Newcomers arrive at his studios every day in hopes of fame and fortune, but only a few succeed. Talent and looks are not enough these days, many of them have grueling fitness routines in order to maintain their fitness and look smoking hot.

Here are the 10 sexiest and most beautiful actresses we have selected who we think are the most promising this year.

Disha Patani

Born in June 1992 in Bareilly, Uttar Pardesh. Patani first ventured into the Telugu film industry with Loafer. She then made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni the untold story. The film was well received, paving the way for Patani to get more roles in the industry.

A favorite of many directors for her edgy looks, she is also famous for her hot and sexy photos which appear regularly on social media like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Rhea Chakraborty

Born in July 1992 to a Bengali family in Bangalore, Chakraborty studied at Ambala Army Public School. Prior to Bollywood, she worked as a VJ on MTV India.

She made her Bollywood debut with Single Dad Ki Maruti and later starred in movies like bank choir and half girlfriend, who did quite well.

This hot young star was caught up in a scandal involving Sushant Singh Rajput, who took his own life about two years ago, but things have since calmed down for her.

8. Kiara Advani

Born in July 1992, Advani is one of Bollywood’s most promising young actresses.

She started her career with the comedy-drama Fugly in 2014 and went on to star in a number of good movies like Kabir Singh, Stories of Lust, Good News and more recently Kalank in 2022.

seven. Athiya Shetty

The daughter of action hero Sunil Shetty, she completed her education at the Cathedral and John Connor School, then moved to the American School in Bombay.

She made her first foray into Bollywood with the film Hero opposite Salman Khan. She also appeared in Mubarakan and Nawabzade.

6. Alia Bhat

Daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt, Alia was in the limelight in recent months when she married another equally famous actor, Ranbir Kapoor. She had her first major role in Student of the Year in 2012, although she started acting at a young age appearing in sangharsh in 1999. She is now one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood.

His work has been well received by critics and fans with hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Highway, 2 States and Razi. His film darlings is currently streaming on Netflix.

5. Niddhi Agerwal

At number 5 is the attractive Niddhi Agerwal, born in August 1993. Finalist of the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014, her first film was Muna Michael. She also has several Telegu films to her credit, such as savyasachi and Mr Majnu.

4. Tara Sutaria

She worked as a child artist with Disney Indias Big Banda Boom. She also appeared in the television series The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Hey Jesse.

In 2019, she starred in the hit Bollywood movie Year 2 student. She has also worked in marjaavaan in 2019.

3. Sarah Ali Khan

A born actor, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. She started in Bollywood with a romantic drama Kedarnath after which she had the opportunity to act in Simba with Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan was born in August 1995.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

The daughter of famous actress Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor is one of the youngest in the top 10, born in March 1997, this actress is also considered one of the most beautiful daughters of celebrities. She trained in theater and drama at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in Los Angeles.

She received critical acclaim for her role as an Air Force pilot in Gunjan Saxena. She also appeared in other widely acclaimed films such as Anrezi Medium, Ghost Stories and Rohi.

Ananya Pandei

The youngest in the top 10 is Ananya Pandei who was born in October 1998. Her father Chunky Pandey was a popular actor in the 80s and 90s. She recently starred in Student of year 2 as good as Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The post office Top 10 Sexiest Bollywood Actresses 2022 appeared first on News from the independent world.

