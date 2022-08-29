MCC Theater founder and actor Robert LuPone has died





Robert LuPone, was a Tony nominated actor and the founder of the off-Broadway MCC Theater. He passed away after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob is also Patti LuPone’s brother. Bob started out taking tap lessons after school before enrolling at the Martha Graham Studio, where he studied with Antony Tudor, Jos Limon and Graham herself, from age 15 to 18. At the suggestion of a friend, he auditioned for Juilliard and got in. His first job was part of the set ofThe pajama game with Liza Minelli. His Broadway debut dates back to 1968 in Noel Cowards Yam. LuPone appeared inMinnies Boys, The Rothschilds, The Magic Show and others. LuPone was cast as Al inA chorus line but went on to play Zach and was nominated for a Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Bob taught an acting class at New York University and one of his students was Bernie Telsey. Together they formed the Manhattan Class Company now known as the MCC Theater. LuPone went on to perform on Broadway inA view from the bridge, true westand A thousand clowns. He was also in the Chicago premiere of Sam Shepards The tooth of crime. On TV he was on Gossip Girl,The Sopranos, sex and the city, Guiding Light, Ryan’s Hope andAll my children, for which he received a Daytime Emmy nomination. His list of TV credits was long. In the cinema, he danced Jesus Christ Superstar, Song from Norway and much more. LuPone served as Director of the MFA Theater Program at the New School for Drama from 2005 to 2011, as well as Chairman of the Board of ART/New York. MCC has been around for almost 40 years and produces shows likeFrozen, hand to god, schoolgirls; where african nasty girls play and Pulitzer Prize winner Spirit. The MCC Theater community mourns the loss of our much-loved and uniquely inspirational partner, colleague and friend, Bob LuPone, who lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humor, an unbounded passion for connection and lots of heart. He will be deeply and always missed, read a statement from MCC. LuPone is survived by his wife Virginia, his son Orlando, his sister Patti and his brother William. Our thoughts go out to each of them. Robert LuPone was kind, gentle, generous and more than talented. For me, Robert will always be remembered for the musical Nefertiti. You were one of the good guys and you will be missed.

