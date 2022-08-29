The only returning supernatural actor in the Winchesters prequel





While fans of Supernatural may want to see their favorite actors appear in The Winchestersthere’s only one cast member from the longtime series set to return for the upcoming prequel series. The Winchesters tells the story of Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, Mary Campbell and John Winchester, played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger. The prequel series will explore how they met and started hunting monsters, demons, and other supernatural beings before passing this lifestyle on to their sons. VIDEO OF THE DAY The Winchesters is set in the 70s, with John returning from the Vietnam War determined to look into his father’s past. His search leads him to discover a secret organization. Mary is the primary monster hunter of the two, as she has slaughtered supernatural creatures since childhood. After losing a loved one, she is determined to retire from the business. But her father’s disappearance leads her to meet John and lead a new team of hunters with her future husband by her side. Related: Jensen Ackles Is Right: It’s Too Early For A Supernatural Revival Given that Supernatural season 1 begins in 2005, it is not surprising that there has not been much news about the actors of its fifteen seasons appearing in The Winchesters. That said, an actor returns: Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester in Supernatural. However, it’s unclear if he will actually make an on-camera appearance. Dean tells the story of his parents in The Winchesterswith the coaching of their eldest son trying to find out more about his past.

What about Jared? Can other supernatural actors return to the Winchesters? As of now, there is no indication that any other actors, including Jared Padalecki’s Sam Winchester, will appear in The Winchesters. While it would make sense for Jared to join his brother in sifting through their parents’ lives, he hasn’t been officially attached to the project. Although he primarily plays a storytelling role, Jensen Ackles’ presence will likely be felt strongly throughout the series. He and his wife, Danneel Ackles (who also had a brief guest role in Supernatural), produce the show through their company Chaos Machine Productions. Drake Rodgers, who plays John Winchester, said TV line (Going through Youtube) that Jensen Ackles has “really was like an older brother. He was a mentor and he really guided me through the production, on and off camera. He was fundamental in this whole process.” Her co-star Meg Donnelly echoed that sentiment: Ackles “was on set every day of the pilot…giving us notes, telling us [things] about the universe that we may not know.” But all hope is not lost for those who really want to see more characters from Supernatural come back. Jensen Ackles did not rule out such possibilities for The Winchesters. He said, “The great thing about this world is that nothing is off the table. We have ways to bring back fan-favorite characters and the actors who played them. We also have ways to bring back younger versions of these characters.” The Winchesters will air on October 11, 2022 on The CW.

