Bollywood at inflection point as online content platforms gain traction: SBI Research

The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, after decades of storytelling that has made people elated and exuberant, or at times sad and thoughtful, appears to be at an inflection point unlike any other disruption it has experienced. has faced before. The SBI Research team led by the group’s chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh tried to lay out some of the reasons and launch into some suggestions for this industry which gives what it said a lot of “soft power”. to the idea of ​​India.

The report titled “Reminiscing the days of Friday blockbuster Bollywood releases: are we witnessing a behavioral shift in the psyche of viewers in a new India?” highlighted four major issues that are hurting the entire Hindi film industry. Post-pandemic Hindi film content appears to be a double-edged sword impacting revenue.

“Covid-19 did something that two world wars couldn’t: it closed cinemas,” he said. In the pre-pandemic world, an average of 70 to 80 films were released every year in the Hindi language with a total collection of between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,500 crore.

However, since January 2021, a total of 61 films have been released in Hindi language (Original + Southern/English dubbed in Hindi) till early August 2022 with total collection of only Rs 3200 crore and 48% of this collection came from 18 doubled. movies. “The situation of original Hindi films is unsatisfactory,” he said.

The average rating of 43 Hindi-dubbed films since January 2021 was only 5.9, well below the 7.3 rating of 18 Hindi-dubbed films. A movie’s rating is a popular tool for measuring content impact and it’s generally accepted that all “GOOD” movies will be rated “GOOD” and also “GOOD” collections, according to the research.

A statistical exercise indicates that an additional IMDB rating of one point leads to Rs 17 crore more collections at the box office. Furthermore, the research report went on to say that a decline in single screen theaters and a rise in multiplexes at the same time have also compounded the problems facing the Hindi film industry.

“In a multiplex, the ticket price is three to four times higher than in single screen cinemas. The high ticket prices are also due to the high entertainment tax for Hindi movies. Interestingly, 62% single-screen cinemas are found in South India with North India having only a 16% share, followed by West with 10% of all single-screen cinemas”, the report says, adding that this could also be the reason why South Indian films are generating more revenue than Bollywood films in recent times. Next, it seems that the demographics of states may impact moviegoers, as online platforms offer different genres – action, horror, drama, thriller, and comedy, among others.

“Millennials are using these (online) platforms more to watch the genres they prefer. South Indian states have a higher share of older people compared to North Indian states who would still prefer to watch movies on the big screen in cinemas than on OTT platforms.” It is important to note that a major disruption in the Indian entertainment industry is the emergence of OTT (over-the-top), which shares about 7-9% of the entertainment industry and continues to grow with more than 40 odd players and offering original multimedia content in various languages.

Citing reports, he said that there are 45 crore OTT subscribers in India and it is expected to reach 50 crore by 2023. more than 5 hours per month. Moreover, options such as Smart TV and Chromecast have had the most impact on the traditional mode of entertainment. These developments have helped bring a cinematic experience home, with seemingly limitless choices spoiling viewers! “

It is normal for technology and platforms to change over time. The 1980s, according to the report, saw the exponential growth of videotape rental, which for the first time challenged established entertainment fads and models. He noted how the increase in the number of multiplexes since the early 2000s in metropolitan/urban areas has effectively killed the DVD industry and single screens.

“However, the onslaught of OTT seems to have taken us back to the good old days of watching on the move at home, just like the DVD era, but with improved choices!” In India, the OTT market is expected to grow to Rs 11,944 crore by 2023 from Rs 2,590 crore in 2018 with a compound annual growth rate of 36%, according to the report citing independent estimates. (ANI)

