I am first an actor, then a hero – Cinema express

Actor-comedian Shivaraj KR Pete made his hero debut with Naanu Matthu Gunda, which was well received by the public. He is now awaiting the release of Dhamakahis second film as a hero, presented as a pure dramatic comedy.

Although I’m popular as a comedian, I seek to play a variety of roles. Dhamaka is a family drama about middle-class values, which also has a message to convey, Shivaraj says ahead of the film’s September 2 release.

Produced under the SR Media Productions banner, Dhamaka marks the directorial debut of Lakshmi Ramesh and stars another popular comedy actor, Nayana, in the female lead. The movie will be a riot of laughs, and that’s something people have always wanted to see from me on the big screen. Although I’ve worked with Nayana in a few sketches, this is the first time we’ve shared screen space in a film.

Shivaraj claims that even though he became a hero after playing many comedic roles, he did not give up on playing comedic characters. It’s the industry assumption that I evolved into only playing main characters. However, I also like to play comedian and character roles. Whether it’s a role for 5 days or a role that requires 30 days of my schedule, I’m ready for it. I don’t shy away from playing any type of role, says Shivaraj, who mentions that he is part of Morning with Sathish Ninasam and Prajwal Devarajs Gana. I’m also part of Hari Santhosh’s next project. All of these have other actors playing the lead role. I am first an actor, then a hero, he says.

Dhamaka produced by Sunil S Raj, and Annapoorna B Patil has Vikas Vasishta as music director and Halesh S as cinematographer.