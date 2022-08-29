TITLE: HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD // Childhood friends, Tim Burton and Hotel Kalifornia

Forming in the age of MySpace and ongoing censorship, Californian rockers Hollywood walking dead emerged from the back streets of their tinseltown namesake armed with a shared passion for gritty hip hop, industrial metal and literally everything in between.

Previously renowned for their use of masks, larger-than-life performances and defiance of gender, the continued relatability behind Hollywood’s undead intensity has been firmly driven by the bands who shared a tumultuous upbringing among gangbangers. , drug dealers and cheap booze in Hollywood, California. . But while the fallacy of the American Dream may be increasingly apparent after the last few years in particular, it’s 2022 and on the bands who have recently released the eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia that Hollywood’s undead story is exposed to the world; a fusion of heartbreak, courage and creative exploration crafted by a group of best friends who relentlessly and collectively gazed up at the stars no matter what life threw at them along the way.

An album that bleeds equal parts intimacy and intensity, Hotel Kalifornia also shows how far the living dead of Hollywood have come as musicians over the 15+ years of their existence. And while their combative styles are more tied to the state of the world around us than ever before, the new album, which is out Friday, August 12 via BMG, also carefully captures the band’s entire journey as a vocalist. Johnny 3 tears revealed this week to Hysteria Magazine.

It’s great to have Hotel Kalifornia released, especially after what everyone has been through with COVID-19, Johnny shares. It definitely created a different energy during the recording process, it just feels good to be able to release music again and see the fans.

Above all, I just hope that people will enjoy the songs and that it will make them feel something. It’s always my first wish. On top of that, I believe we’re all so focused on the bubble we live in, that it’s very easy to leave everything else behind. And there was a message in Hotel Kalifornia along this line: you can isolate yourself from the rest of the world, but you cannot isolate the rest of the world.

With tracks on Hotel Kalifornia Constantly skirting the lines of nu metal, rap, punk and stomping pop, there’s an undeniable cornucopia of styles to digest across the 14-track space. But while Hollywood Undead has already publicly declared and embraced its leanings towards industrial hip hop in particular, it’s actually the Fab Four themselves who play a particularly important role for Johnny himself, as he explains.

In terms of artists I listened to when I was younger that influenced me earlier, The Beatles come to mind because we all live in their world, says Johnny. I also like the Deftones, Splashback Clearwater Revival, beast boys, Wu-Tang Clan, Nine inch nails, and much more. They all had an effect on me that changed me forever.

The world is getting stranger and stranger and offers you an endless source of creative output. Just when I think I’m done, something in the universe changes and reinspires me. Music is therapy for many, many people, including myself. Without it, I would be crazy.

Thematically tackling the juxtaposition between the world’s haves and have-nots and directly inspired by the rising rate of homelessness and cost of living in the band’s home state of California, Hotel Kalifornia delivers plenty of stadium-ready moments amid blazing introspection; but two songs in particular hold a special place in Johnny’s heart.

world war me comes to mind, simply because I’m fascinated by the dichotomy between self and self, Johnny muses. This is the biggest fight we all have as individuals. And also hourglass because it’s about our childhood growing up hoping we can make music, come full circle, and make those dreams come true.

Balancing deliciously sinister and dark accents via a recent music video for their track The city of the dead, Hollywood Undead are undeniably cheeky showmen when the setting calls for it, whether via Beetlejuice-style music videos or their overarching, razor-sharp, carefully cultivated aesthetic, which has since evolved into the band that doesn’t wear its trademark masks. But even after so long, Hollywood’s walking dead continue to prove they’re absolutely no pony, with an extremely wholesome constant that has followed them throughout their careers.

Tim Burton was definitely an inspiration behind The city of the dead, says Johnny of the band’s recent visual opus. It was a combination of Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, I love the suburban setting of Edward Scissorhands where everything looks neat and beautiful with the dark undercurrent.

But despite some of the darker tones, one of the biggest constants for us as a band after all these years is our friendship. We were very lucky because we’ve been friends since we were kids, and being in a band is obviously just one manifestation of that. When the going gets tough, we can always rely on the relationship we’ve had with each other since we were little.

For a band now at the helm of eight studio albums, countless tours, millions of streams, and no sign of slowing down any time soon, there’s a distinct display of boundless enthusiasm and shared joy across the Hollywood Undead board, despite the band’s difficult personal background and outspoken creative identity. But for a band known worldwide for their occasional moments of explosive artistic mayhem, there’s one important thing that holds the key to the band’s seismic change from underdogs to platinum-certified icons of the modern rock world.

If our career ended today, I would be proud, reveals Johnny. I learned to be grateful for what I have without thinking about tomorrow. I’m just taking it one day at a time and couldn’t be happier to be where I am now.

I guess despite all of our antics, everyone in this group has a degree of depth that I don’t think people know about. Of course we have our music, but my real connection with the fans is much deeper than that; the pain I feel is the pain they feel. This relationship is something I value beyond anything else.