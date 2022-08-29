Emotional! Famous celebrity Seema Sajdeh from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives finally breaks her silence on her divorce from Sohail Khan





Bombay: Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh have shocked their fans by announcing their divorce. On The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed that she and Sohail have been living apart since 2017. However, in a new interview, Seema said that it has become important for her to end their 24-year marriage as she constantly felt wallowing. in their relationship. Read also : CBI notably interviews Cornerstone’s Bunty Sajdeh The thing is, if I were to wallow, and it’s a deep black hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I chose to be on the other side. For me, that’s what keeps me going. So even for children, for family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter. So you’re constantly stressed about this person,” Sembl told Bollywood Bubble. She added, “So it’s up to them to see that I’m looking at my life completely in a positive light. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I’ve reached a point where I don’t don’t care anymore. As long as these people know who I am, it’s my family, my parents and my children and my brothers and sisters. Read also : Surprising! Discover the photos of the luxurious restaurant Karan Johars The duo had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikah ceremony on the same day. They welcomed their sons Nirvaan in 2000 and Yohan in 2011. 1 credit

