Why the show will change actors for teenage characters

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “House of the Dragon” Season 1, Episode 2.

In HBO’s new “Game of Thrones” prequel, four characters have been cast with two different actors each.

It’s how we can see the characters when they’re “really kids” and then transition into adulthood.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/>

In HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the cast of teenage characters like Arya Stark or Daenerys Targaryen were played by the same actor from the pilot to the finale. But for “House of the Dragon,” co-creator Ryan Condal said a decision was made “early” for a two-actor ensemble to play any character who debuts on the show as a child.

“It’s a conceit, but I think it works, having watched it a few times,” Condal said during a panel discussion with Insider ahead of the series premiere.

“The people who are really children in this area are the ones who are recast,” he said. “And people who are already adults when you meet them, you age them through hair and makeup and sometimes the actors change their voices.”

In the first two episodes of “House of the Dragon,” we met four such child characters: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and twins Laena and Laenor Velaryon. Halfway through the first season, the story will jump 10 years and we’ll see the same characters played by a whole new set of actors.

Below is a list of the characters and cast we currently know of who will transition to adult versions later in the series:

Rhaenyra is played by Milly Alcock when she is 14 and by Emma D’Arcy in her late twenties

is played by Milly Alcock when she is 14 and by Emma D’Arcy in her late twenties Alicent is played by Emily Carey when she is 14 and by Olivia Cooke in her late twenties

is played by Emily Carey when she is 14 and by Olivia Cooke in her late twenties Ready is played by Nova Fouellis-Mose at the age of 12 and by Nanna Blondell in her early twenties

is played by Nova Fouellis-Mose at the age of 12 and by Nanna Blondell in her early twenties Laenor is played by Theo Tate when he was 12 and by John Macmillan in his early twenties





Laena Velaryon and Viserys Targaryen in “House of the Dragon”.

HBO







The effect of this approach was pretty clear in Sunday night’s new episode. King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine, 48) must choose a new wife and weighs the choice between Laena and Alicent.

Speaking with young Laena, Viserys seems visibly uncomfortable with her childishness. The girl even tells the king that her mother said she could wait to have sex until she was 14 (and probably had started puberty and was able to fall out pregnant).

In the end, Viserys chooses Alicent to be his new wife. But Alicent is just a kid a bit older than 14 to be exact, two years older than Laena.

Alicent is polite and better at easy conversation and flattery with the King, but she is also clearly uncomfortable with her father’s demand that she spend so much time alone with her best friend’s father. She constantly scratches her fingernails and cuts the flesh around them when she is alone with him.

Alicent also seems particularly disturbed when asked to keep their little encounters secret with Rhaenyra, Viserys’ daughter and Alicent’s best friend.





Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Rhaenyra and Alicent in ‘House of the Dragon’.

HBO







When King Viserys tells his small council and Rhaenyra that he plans to marry Alicent, both girls have tears in their eyes. Although marriage at such a young age and with a large age gap is a common practice in the fictional Westerosi society highlighted by author George RR Martin, “House of the Dragon” focuses on the harmful effects of this practice on young girls who are preyed upon for their supposed ability to give birth to as many children as possible (and as soon as possible).

Although Viserys referred to her 14-year-old daughter as a “grown-up woman” in the episode, Condal and the crew crafted the episode to make it clear that neither Rhaenyra nor Alicent felt prepared for the adult burden of marriage. , childbirth or power because they are still children themselves. Their mothers are both deceased and their respective fathers don’t really support and love them as they should.

So what change in dynamic will this new marriage bring to House Targaryen? Fans will have to wait and see. New episodes of “House of the Dragon” premiere Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.