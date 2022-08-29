Is Andrew Garfield a method actor in his own right?

Image via Lionsgate

Andrew Garfield can have a case where the method acts (Methodical assistance). With symptoms such as weight loss, low libido and religious hallucinations, his alleged case is not as virulent as those detected by Daniel Day Lewis, Christian Baleand especially not health book (RIP), but it’s still worth testing and possibly addressing. At first glance, it appears to be acute, having popped up on film The silence and since dissipated. However, there is evidence of outbreaks occurring on other films, suggesting chronic infection. We’re going to investigate whether Garfield is a method actor in his own right. And if he is, we’ll determine his prognosis.

What is the method of acting?

Method acting is a technique employed by some actors where they “become” their characters rather than simply playing them. It involves diving deep into a character’s psyche, thinking, speaking, and living like them, and doing it outside of production. Yes, some method actors stay in character between takes, after takes, and even after they leave for home. The more tragic the character, the more dangerous the method of action. For example, Ashton Kutcher developed pancreatitis to adopt the fruit-rich but unsuccessful diet of Steve Jobs; Shia Labeouf cut off his face, pulled a tooth and didn’t bathe for four months to play a war-torn tank gunner; and Adrien Brody gave up many of his possessions and wasted at 130 pounds to play Holocaust survivor Wadysaw Szpilman.

Garfield isn’t that sick, but he’s showing warning signs.

Sample 1: The silence (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The silence is the movie that caught our eye on Garfield’s method. To play a 17th-century priest whose faith is tested in a Christian-repressed Japan, the actor underwent spiritual training, attended a Jesuit retreat, and abstained from food and sex. “I had an incredibly spiritual experience. I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself,” he said. Marc Maron on WTF. Appropriately, the retreat was seven days of silence at a Jesuit home in Wales, where “you step into your imagination to accompany Jesus through his life, from his conception to his crucifixion and resurrection,” as he said it. The New York Times. “It’s devastating to see someone who was your friend, whom you love, being so brutalized.”

Continuing with Maron, Garfield said, “I was single for six months and fasted a lot, because me and Adam [Driver] must have lost a lot of weight anyway. He lost 40 books in total and “had some pretty crazy, trippy experiences” to say the least.

Sample 2: The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Picture via Sony Pictures

Garfield had tried his hand at the acting method before The silence. Amazingly, he did it while playing a comic book character. “If you’re going to do this and actually treat it if my DNA is mixed with that of a real spider,” Garfield began, “then why not actually introduce the physicality of a spider?” It’s true: he studied spiders to play Spider-Man. He also studied Muhammad Ali and Ronaldo to increase his athleticism, supplemented by his own training regimen. “I had about four months of training. . . where I was exhausting myself every day and going into near-death experiences every hour, every hour,” he recalled. The Hollywood Reporter.

More than taking Peter Parker’s body, he took his mind, telling NPR, “If you really look at the idea of ​​being bitten by a radioactive spider, and what that would mean for a 17-year-old boy. . . that’s too much for anyone, let alone a 17-year-old kid.

Sample 3: hacksaw crest (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

Desmond Doss is yet another religious character that Garfield has downright witty to play. A real-life Seventh-day Adventist who became a war hero despite refusing to kill or carry a weapon, Doss is the subject of Mel Gibson hacksaw crestwhich was filmed the same year as The silence. Garfield’s method was madness as he went from believing he was Jesus’ best friend to absorbing spiritual energy by touching Doss’s tools. “I was able to go to his hometown and manipulate his old tools into some sort of mystical thing where you hope to absorb his essence,” he said. Variety. “I tried to absorb as much of his essence as possible.”

Additionally, he studied the doss on Dosswhich included footage of the young pacifist he watched “over and over again”:

“There was a lot of footage there. . . There’s a great documentary called The conscientious objectr by Terry Benedict. It was a great resource for me. There were lots of books, there were articles, there were pictures of him as a young man on It’s your life . . . I would watch this again and again. . . because he, as a young guy, was very, very different from him as an older, older guy. Vocally, there was a lot to work on.

Sample 4: Angels in America (2017)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Garfield starred as Prior Walter in the 2017-18 revival of angels in America, a play on the AIDS epidemic. Although not a gay man like Prior, Garfield lived as a gay man, less “the physical act”. This consisted of spending time with his friends in the gay community and watching each season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Although he wouldn’t go any further, he didn’t rule out doing so in the future: “Maybe I’ll have a revival later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful. and that I will be able to explore this part of the garden, but at the moment I am isolated in my area.

Sample 5: Tick, tick boom! (2021)

Picture via Netflix

To play legendary composer Jonathan Larson in this Oscar-nominated musical, Garfield underwent a year of piano and vocal training. “The main hours of most days were spent singing, learning piano and learning choreography,” he shared with The Hollywood Reporter“and then there was the other stuff that’s usually my only focus, which is study, research, immersion in Jonathan Larson’s country.”

Sample 6: The social network (2010)

Picture via Sony Pictures

Since “no one knows who Eduardo Saverin is,” Garfield felt he didn’t need to know the Facebook co-founder to play him in The social network. “Of course, the fact that he’s a real human being, breathing somewhere on this Earth, creates a whole new dimension to my approach because you feel a greater sense of responsibility,” he clarified to the Los Angeles Times. “But not so much because [for] any character, you feel a sense of responsibility as if it were a real person. He didn’t even meet Saverin because “as far as doing some sort of mimicry performance, it didn’t seem necessary or important”.

Sample 7: Under the banner of heaven (2022)

Picture via Disney Media

Garfield’s most recent role was Detective Jeb Pyre in under the banner of the uprisingn, a Hulu miniseries based on Jon Krakauer’s eponymous book on Mormon fundamentalism. Garfield had fallen in love with the book a decade before, so joining the small-screen adaptation was a no-brainer. To prepare for the role, Garfield “went to Utah for a little research trip with friends from [creator] Dustin Lances and met countless ex-Mormons, current Mormons, future ex-Mormons, Mormon cops. Talk with Varietyhe explained the approach he took:

“I just asked a lot of questions and tried to immerse myself in that culture as much as possible and made sure there wasn’t a hair out of place that way.”

One part of Mormonism he could not embrace was abstinence from caffeine. “Surely not!” he responded after being asked if he had taken that extra step. “I needed coffee.” Like so many other people in this sleep-deprived world, Garfield can give up sex and food, but not a cup of Joe.

Diagnostic

“There have been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is,” Garfield said. “It’s not about being an asshole to everyone on set. It’s actually about living honestly in imaginary circumstances. Based on that definition, Garfield is a method actor; on the basis of the sensationalist definition, Garfield was mildly infected with the technique but it’s not chronic or dangerous After all, he stopped going totally method on projects like Angels in America and Under the banner of heavenand he did not make any “method” acting on The social network. He usually thinks deeply about a character and does a lot of research to find out if the character is real, but that’s basic due diligence for an actor of his caliber.

More importantly, we haven’t heard of a single person who was annoyed with Garfield’s acting method (we’re looking at you, Jared Leto in suicide squad). Part of his technique is to “be really nice to the crew simultaneously, and be a normal human being, and be able to let them down.” [method acting] when you need it, and stay there when you want to stay there.

Prognosis

Garfield is a Tony winner, Golden Globe winner, Emmy nominee and twice Oscar nomineeso, as long as he doesn’t hurt anyone, he should be free to portray a character as he and his director see fit.