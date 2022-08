Jo Koys Easter Sunday is the first Pinoy film produced in Hollywood

Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his rowdy family, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing and loving , in this loving letter to his Filipino-American community. Easter Sunday features an All-Star Fil-Am comedy cast that has made a name for themselves around the world, including Lou Diamond Phillips (Courage Under Fire), Tony contestant Eva Noblezada (Broadways Hadestown and starring Lea Salonga in Yellow Rose), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Waynes World films), Lydia Gaston (Broadways The King and I), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place series), Rodney To (Parks and Recreation series), Brandon Wardell (Curb Your Enthusiasm series) and stand-up comedian Joey Guila. Global boxing icon and pride of the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao for his part showed his support for the film and uploaded a photo of the film’s poster to his Instagram page, to quote, Support tayo mga kababayan using the hashtag #PinoyPride. Showcasing Filipino excellence on the world stage and bringing Filipino culture to a global audience, Easter Sunday, from DreamWorks Pictures, is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers, The Dukes of Hazzard, I Love You, Man), from a screenplay by Ken Cheng (Sin City Saints series) and Kate Angelo (Sex Tape) from a story by Ken Cheng. The film is produced by successful Ridebacks producers Dan Lin (The Lego Movie franchise, It franchise) and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin, The Two Popes), and is produced by Nick Reynolds, Joe Meloche, Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Cheng and Seth William Meier. From Universal Pictures International, catch Easter Sunday with family and friends starting August 31 in theaters nationwide.

