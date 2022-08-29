Entertainment
North West football enjoy Ireland after win over Nebraska
Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide
DUBLIN — One of the most important steps in Northwestern’s journey to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic happened on a whirlwind day in February.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald and his wife Stacy traveled to Ireland in February, six months before the Wildcats won against Nebraska on the Emerald Isle. Fitzgerald’s grandmother immigrated to the United States from Ireland, and he spent the first day of his trip talking with relatives and visiting personal family history sites.
The trip had an instant impact on the NU coach.
“We went to dinner that night and I looked at (Stacy) and she looked at me, and we were like, ‘That was amazing,'” Fitzgerald said. “We couldn’t even describe it in words.”
Only a handful of American college football teams have competed in Ireland. Programs featured have tended to have strong ties to Ireland, from Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish mascot to Boston’s large number of Irish immigrants for Boston College.
NU’s participation in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic had its own connection to Fitzgerald’s Irish heritage. For him, Saturday’s game against Nebraska was not only a victory, but also a homecoming.
Fitzgerald’s father came to Ireland, making his first trip to his mother’s homeland, along with his youngest son Brendan and dozens of other relatives. The team took a photo at Aviva Stadium after the game, which Fitzgerald said should be “long lasting”.
GO CATS 🏈💜
What an experience supporting our cousin Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats at Aviva yesterday.
Dad’s Aunt Bridget left Nurney many years ago to go to Chicago, little did she know her grandson would return to Ireland in 2022 as head coach! What a day! pic.twitter.com/4kYM16dJUX
— Lorna Merrins (@lornamerrins) August 28, 2022
The trip was equally emotional for junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who was named starting quarterback less than half an hour before kickoff.
His parents write him a note before every game, he said, and when he opened the card before Saturday’s game, a green stain fell out. The Shamrock-style crest read ‘Ireland 2012’ on it and was worn by his brother Tyler during a youth tournament in the country in 2012.
Tyler, who went on to play quarterback at Washington State, killed himself in 2018. For Hilinski, wearing the patch in his pants during the game was a way to secure another win for his brother.
“As soon as I saw my mum (after the game) I was like, ‘The Hilinskis are now 2-0 in Ireland,'” Hilinski said. “Ireland has a special place in my heart – a special place in the hearts of the Hilinskis for sure.”
His family has other links “here and there” in Ireland, he said. Hilinski noted that his first-year coach owns a restaurant around Dublin, where his parents dined during their trip and met his coach.
Before Saturday’s match, NU’s trip to Ireland felt like a business trip. The Cats ventured out for dinner and entertainment at a local restaurant and a University-sponsored event at the Guinness Storehouse, but balanced the fun with practices and preparation for the game.
The victory against Nebraska gives NU permission to let loose in the coming days. Fitzgerald said he was ready for “good Irish fun” after the win. Junior defensive back Cam Mitchell laid out his priorities more clearly – he said in the postgame press conference that he was ready to party.
Some players went exploring with family on Sunday, like sophomore offensive lineman Jackson Carsello and junior defensive lineman Jaiden Cameron, who visited the seaside village of Howth and went out for seafood.
Fitzgerald’s post-game plans included even more football. He said he watched his son Ryan’s high school game in Illinois after Saturday’s game and planned to watch his eldest son Jack play high school football on national television Sunday night.
“In between, I might have some Guinness,” Fitzgerald said. “Jameson or something.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @charvarnes11
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/08/28/sports/football-emotions-abound-with-northwestern-victory-in-ireland/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]