North West football enjoy Ireland after win over Nebraska

Second-year offensive lineman Jackson Carsello and junior defensive lineman Jaiden Cameron sit with their families along with the family of junior defensive back Cam Mitchells at a restaurant in the village of Howth. After a busy week preparing for Saturday’s game, players and staff spent Sunday exploring Ireland.

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide

DUBLIN — One of the most important steps in Northwestern’s journey to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic happened on a whirlwind day in February.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald and his wife Stacy traveled to Ireland in February, six months before the Wildcats won against Nebraska on the Emerald Isle. Fitzgerald’s grandmother immigrated to the United States from Ireland, and he spent the first day of his trip talking with relatives and visiting personal family history sites.

The trip had an instant impact on the NU coach.

“We went to dinner that night and I looked at (Stacy) and she looked at me, and we were like, ‘That was amazing,'” Fitzgerald said. “We couldn’t even describe it in words.”

Only a handful of American college football teams have competed in Ireland. Programs featured have tended to have strong ties to Ireland, from Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish mascot to Boston’s large number of Irish immigrants for Boston College.

NU’s participation in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic had its own connection to Fitzgerald’s Irish heritage. For him, Saturday’s game against Nebraska was not only a victory, but also a homecoming.

Fitzgerald’s father came to Ireland, making his first trip to his mother’s homeland, along with his youngest son Brendan and dozens of other relatives. The team took a photo at Aviva Stadium after the game, which Fitzgerald said should be “long lasting”.

GO CATS 🏈💜

What an experience supporting our cousin Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats at Aviva yesterday. Dad’s Aunt Bridget left Nurney many years ago to go to Chicago, little did she know her grandson would return to Ireland in 2022 as head coach! What a day! pic.twitter.com/4kYM16dJUX — Lorna Merrins (@lornamerrins) August 28, 2022

The trip was equally emotional for junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who was named starting quarterback less than half an hour before kickoff.

His parents write him a note before every game, he said, and when he opened the card before Saturday’s game, a green stain fell out. The Shamrock-style crest read ‘Ireland 2012’ on it and was worn by his brother Tyler during a youth tournament in the country in 2012.

Tyler, who went on to play quarterback at Washington State, killed himself in 2018. For Hilinski, wearing the patch in his pants during the game was a way to secure another win for his brother.

“As soon as I saw my mum (after the game) I was like, ‘The Hilinskis are now 2-0 in Ireland,'” Hilinski said. “Ireland has a special place in my heart – a special place in the hearts of the Hilinskis for sure.”

His family has other links “here and there” in Ireland, he said. Hilinski noted that his first-year coach owns a restaurant around Dublin, where his parents dined during their trip and met his coach.

Before Saturday’s match, NU’s trip to Ireland felt like a business trip. The Cats ventured out for dinner and entertainment at a local restaurant and a University-sponsored event at the Guinness Storehouse, but balanced the fun with practices and preparation for the game.

The victory against Nebraska gives NU permission to let loose in the coming days. Fitzgerald said he was ready for “good Irish fun” after the win. Junior defensive back Cam Mitchell laid out his priorities more clearly – he said in the postgame press conference that he was ready to party.

Some players went exploring with family on Sunday, like sophomore offensive lineman Jackson Carsello and junior defensive lineman Jaiden Cameron, who visited the seaside village of Howth and went out for seafood.

Fitzgerald’s post-game plans included even more football. He said he watched his son Ryan’s high school game in Illinois after Saturday’s game and planned to watch his eldest son Jack play high school football on national television Sunday night.

“In between, I might have some Guinness,” Fitzgerald said. “Jameson or something.

