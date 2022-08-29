Entertainment
Star Wars actor discusses sequel issues
Thestar warsthe sequel trilogy is probably the most controversial part of this huge franchise. For many fans, the sequels represented everything that was wrong with Disney’s takeover of the series. The sequel trilogy relied too much on fan service, sacrificing substance for style and plot developments. Many fans consider Jthe rise of skywalker the nadir of thestar wars universe.Primarily, the issues stemmed from Disney not knowing what they wanted to do with the characters or the universe. After all, they didn’t even plan what they would do for the sequels. Instead, they just made it up as they went. However, it seems it wasn’t just the fans who were annoyed. Also, star wars actorJohn Boyega recently expressed his frustration with the series.
In the sequels, Boyega starred as Finn, a Stormtrooper who defected to the Rebellion. Originally, Finn had a much larger role in the sequels. However, his appearances soon dwindled and he became much less of a prominent character. As is star wars actorhad a lot to say about his time in a galaxy far, far away.
Namely, he said he thinks Finn’s story is over, so he won’t be coming back anytime soon. Moreover, the star wars actorshared his thoughts on how he would have developed the sequel trilogy differently. He also explained that he would have liked to see more of Luke Skywalker than we did. He said he wanted:
to further flesh out Luke’s character. Give him more moments of redemption, which I feel was needed after. I feel like Star Wars fans needed more time with what we love so much.
Star Wars actor John Boyega
Picture: Lucasfilm/Disney
This review is quite valid. After all, Luke only appears briefly at the end of The force awakens. He definitely has more to do inThe Last Jedi, but Disney has further diminished its role toThe Rise of Skywalker. Quite ironic, given the title of the film!
The star wars actoralso said:
“To some degree there should have been a Stormtrooper Rebellion.”
It’s something a lot of fans have been talking about. After all, we saw Finn leave the Empire inThe force awakens. It would have been a nice way to come full circle seeing him lead a Stormtrooper Rebellion in the last movie, but sadly that didn’t happen.
In terms of reappearance in the franchise, the star wars actorsaid:
Scenario, yeah, yeah. I used to say if the actors came back, Daisy and Oscar, then I would be okay with it. Not all Star Wars characters get the clean ending you want them to get. Creatively, the Finns have reached a point where I feel like we can leave it there, on its way, and do something else.
So it seems like there’s very little chance of Boyega returning to the franchise, not even for a TV spin-off. Of course, never say never! If Boyega gets the script right, maybe we’ll see Finn again.
How Finn Could Return
Picture: Lucasfilm/Disney
If the star wars actorreturned to the franchise, there are many directions Disney could take for their character. In The Rise of Skywalker, we saw that he could be a Force-sensitive character. Rey might be able to create a new Jedi order and train her to use her powers. It would be a great way to bring back fellow actors Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac. Or, he could follow a similar path to Leia and work for the New Republic while using Force powers.
Even so, Boyega said he would still love thestar warsfranchise. This despite production problems and racist reactions from fans when Disney cast him for the role. The star wars actorsaid:
People are always shocked! The industry’s problems have nothing to do with Star Wars and me being a fan. I watched Obi-Wan, I watched The Mandalorian. I will always be a fan of this franchise. What about Finn? I’m good at it. I will watch.”
It’s great to see that, despite the difficulties, Boyega is still a fan of the show.
|
Sources
2/ https://comicyears.com/movies/star-wars-actor-discusses-sequel-problems/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]