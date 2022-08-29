Star Wars actor discusses sequel issues

Thestar warsthe sequel trilogy is probably the most controversial part of this huge franchise. For many fans, the sequels represented everything that was wrong with Disney’s takeover of the series. The sequel trilogy relied too much on fan service, sacrificing substance for style and plot developments. Many fans consider Jthe rise of skywalker the nadir of thestar wars universe.Primarily, the issues stemmed from Disney not knowing what they wanted to do with the characters or the universe. After all, they didn’t even plan what they would do for the sequels. Instead, they just made it up as they went. However, it seems it wasn’t just the fans who were annoyed. Also, star wars actorJohn Boyega recently expressed his frustration with the series.

In the sequels, Boyega starred as Finn, a Stormtrooper who defected to the Rebellion. Originally, Finn had a much larger role in the sequels. However, his appearances soon dwindled and he became much less of a prominent character. As is star wars actorhad a lot to say about his time in a galaxy far, far away.

Namely, he said he thinks Finn’s story is over, so he won’t be coming back anytime soon. Moreover, the star wars actorshared his thoughts on how he would have developed the sequel trilogy differently. He also explained that he would have liked to see more of Luke Skywalker than we did. He said he wanted:

to further flesh out Luke’s character. Give him more moments of redemption, which I feel was needed after. I feel like Star Wars fans needed more time with what we love so much.

Star Wars actor John Boyega

Picture: Lucasfilm/Disney

This review is quite valid. After all, Luke only appears briefly at the end of The force awakens. He definitely has more to do inThe Last Jedi, but Disney has further diminished its role toThe Rise of Skywalker. Quite ironic, given the title of the film!

The star wars actoralso said:

“To some degree there should have been a Stormtrooper Rebellion.”

It’s something a lot of fans have been talking about. After all, we saw Finn leave the Empire inThe force awakens. It would have been a nice way to come full circle seeing him lead a Stormtrooper Rebellion in the last movie, but sadly that didn’t happen.

In terms of reappearance in the franchise, the star wars actorsaid:

Scenario, yeah, yeah. I used to say if the actors came back, Daisy and Oscar, then I would be okay with it. Not all Star Wars characters get the clean ending you want them to get. Creatively, the Finns have reached a point where I feel like we can leave it there, on its way, and do something else.

So it seems like there’s very little chance of Boyega returning to the franchise, not even for a TV spin-off. Of course, never say never! If Boyega gets the script right, maybe we’ll see Finn again.

How Finn Could Return

Picture: Lucasfilm/Disney

If the star wars actorreturned to the franchise, there are many directions Disney could take for their character. In The Rise of Skywalker, we saw that he could be a Force-sensitive character. Rey might be able to create a new Jedi order and train her to use her powers. It would be a great way to bring back fellow actors Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac. Or, he could follow a similar path to Leia and work for the New Republic while using Force powers.

Even so, Boyega said he would still love thestar warsfranchise. This despite production problems and racist reactions from fans when Disney cast him for the role. The star wars actorsaid:

People are always shocked! The industry’s problems have nothing to do with Star Wars and me being a fan. I watched Obi-Wan, I watched The Mandalorian. I will always be a fan of this franchise. What about Finn? I’m good at it. I will watch.”

It’s great to see that, despite the difficulties, Boyega is still a fan of the show.