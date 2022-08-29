Why Liger is the perfect cautionary tale for greedy Bollywood producers-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Liger is such a blatant attack on good taste and progressive values ​​that one could even be forgiven for calling the film a social media troll.

Theres a perception that most film critics relish in a films failure. It’s made to make it seem like every time a big-ticket movie hurts at the box office, these self-proclaimed guardians of pure cinema descend from their pedestals and engage in a celebratory ritual, presumably sipping a glass of wine, imagining that it is Karan Johar. or the blood of Aditya Chopras. Despite what the hashtags might try to convince you, dear reader, I assure you that this is mostly exaggerated. After sharing our views on the fairly popular and expensive movies, we return to our (usually) miserable lives, only to be hit with sarcastic tweets about how fun we should be at parties. But something I can also tell you is that despite our preconceptions about a movie, every time the lights go out inside a theater most critics are looking for a movie to surprise them . Even though the movie is Puri Jagannadhs liger.

Marketed as another of the pan-Indian films, which seem to be the craze of the moment, Liger opened to mixed reviews, which is a kind and diplomatic way of saying that it was trashed by almost every publication. famous in the country. However, this isn’t the first time a popular mainstream movie has received poor reviews, as it rarely seems to affect a movie’s box office. What’s even more surprising is the silence around the movies’ box office numbers. Even producer Karan Johar, who usually wouldn’t miss an opportunity to brag about decent box office numbers (as in the case of Jugjug Jeeyo), seems to have upgraded to the next version from its studios: brahmastra, which will be released on September 9. If a movie is doing well, everyone usually shouts it from the rooftops and it’s not uncommon to see full-page ads in newspapers about massive movie collections. Therefore, it is not very difficult to decode the silence around liger.

It’s not a question of what we perceive as ligerits place in the pantheon of art but rather what a film like this represents (especially in 2022). With Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, liger is such a blatant attack on good taste and progressive values ​​that one could even be forgiven for thinking of the film as some version of a social media troll.

It’s the kind of movie so overtly misogynistic in its outlook that (believe it or not) the first line of the movie is: God created dolls called women, to make a man’s life hell. The defenders of masala movies can rest easy because there are at least dozens of examples over the years that have been able to balance their cooking pot aesthetics with non-crisis-inducing values. liger is the kind of movie where the doll in question Tanya (Ananya Panday) is so spectacularly superficial and silly that she falls in love with a man after watching him fight. She then continues to track him down to his residence, where she proposes him as the hero’s mother (played by Ramya Krishnan) compares all girls to distractions.

However, it’s still not the lowest liger will stoop to show how much he hates women. Tanya has an entire courtship with the protagonist not realizing that he stutters, despite several scenes that show her calling him under different pretenses. And when she finds out (about the interval), she treats it with a kind of shame that one would associate with a mainstream Bollywood movie about AIDS in the 1990s. When she asked why she led our hero who seems to ask the question with a hockey stick in his hand, his answer is, I was drunk! But wait, that wasn’t done yet. In the last 15 minutes of the movie, we find out that the girl was deliberately rude to the man because she actually has a heart of gold, and she didn’t want to become a distraction to our hero, and wanted the motivate to participate in the world championships of MMA. There are so many twists in this woman that she could have made the perfect villain in an Abbas-Mustan thriller. Despite how one might feel about her abilities, one almost feels bad for Ananya Panday to have been served with such a harshly underwritten character.

However, while we reserve our sympathies for everyone involved in this humanly atrocious film, we must also note that such films also feature some very deliberate choices. For a production house like Karan Johars Dharma Productions, even though it has largely espoused patriarchal values ​​over the years, the women in its films have always been given dignity and agency in one form or another. Tanya’s character takes Dharma Productions to a whole new level by putting her in the company of dozens of film production houses across the country that normalize showing unfair sex for mass entertainment purposes. Worryingly, if Bollywood royalty like Dharma Productions could resort to such old fashioned methods of mass entertainment, something we thought we had left behind, what should we expect from those who are lower in the pecking order?

It is understandable that the Hindi film industry is going through a dry spell and no one wants to listen to sermons right now. But do we sincerely want to undo all the (relatively little) good work Hindi cinema has done since the 2000s. From my conversations with business analysts over the past few weeks, almost everyone has suggested that cinema Hindi has become too urban and sophisticated and hence has lost mass connection. Films titled by Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar which found their own niche during the 2010s are now being relegated to release only on OTT. Not only that, even if the grammar of a successful film remains overwhelmingly masculine, should we seriously resort to a liger to save cinema? If movies like liger and characters like Tanya become the norm again in 2022, is the industry even worth saving?

That is why ligerFailure is a good time to get people to introspect themselves. Do we want to dip our toes into old-school (read: morally abhorrent) cinema, just to earn a few extra bucks? Can the values ​​perpetuated by an industry be traded in our quest for pan-India success?

I can assure you that most critics are not happy ligerfailure. They only breathe a sigh of relief that there’s a limit to how certain filmmakers can take audiences for granted. It’s been established now that glitzy and shiny promotional material can’t do anything fly.

Tatsam Mukherjee has been working as a film journalist since 2016. He is based at Delhi NCR.

Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.