Q&A: Actor George Dzundza on life at Netarts and directing plays you wouldn’t normally see

Actors (left to right) Ryan Reyes, Mark Johnson, Pia Shepherd and Kenia Goodman rehearse a scene from Edward Albee’s Seascape, in which a long-married couple visits the beach and encounters a pair of giant sea lizards. Photo Courtesy: Rising Tide Productions

Even though we locals love the Oregon Coast, it’s always a little surprising to find ourselves here in the company of celebrities. It is not, after all, New York or LA or even Portland. But this is the Oregon Coast, and for many of us actor/director/producer Georges Dzundza included, it is more than enough.

You can recognize Dzundza from any number of movies and TV shows The deer hunter, Basic Instinct, dangerous spirits, Law and order, Grey’s Anatomy but these days he stays busy with Rising Tide Productions. Dzundza co-founded the Tillamook County-based nonprofit performing arts group in 2016. Its mission: to develop participants’ acting and directing skills, bringing audiences entertaining, enlightening and stimulating.

The next production of Rising Tides is Edward Albees Seascape, the 1975 Pulitzer Prize winner for the drama in which a pair of empty nests, Charlie and Nancy, are joined by a pair of sea lizards, Leslie and Sarah.

We spoke with Dzundza about Seascape, his work in the theater and his life on the Oregon coast. The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

You have taken up residence at Netarts for about 15 years. What brought you to the Oregon Coast?

Injuries: My wife has family here and we started coming here with my family maybe 30 years ago. As soon as I got here, I kind of turned around and said, Whoa, what a great place. I have to remember it and I don’t tell anyone. When we retired, we bought property and built a house here.

Netarts is quite small. Does it sometimes seem too small, too distant?

I love everything about it. I like people. I like the relief. I love being by the ocean. I like the house that I have. I like trees. I like the temperatures. Everything about it to me is heavenly. I come from two hostile places: New York, which can be brutal. Summers are hot and humid. Winter can be very, very harsh. And then I lived in California. It’s sunny, but they don’t tell you about the smog and the bad air and the days that come in at 120 degrees. Here it is absolutely moderate. During the winter, most of the time, you can get by with a sweatshirt and a hat. For the most part, the days are like now: clear, sunny, bright.

George Dzundza says he loves everything about Netarts: the people, the land, the ocean, the trees, the temperature. “For me, everything is heavenly.

Did you intend to create a theater troupe when you moved here, or did it come later?

This developed from a situation where people approached me and asked if I would be interested in getting involved in their theater group. I had a play that I wrote with another classmate, so we did this play. Then I did a few more plays in that theatre. When some members said that they would like to do more serious, more avant-garde things, we formed Rising Tide Productions. Our first piece was I am my own wife, by Doug Wright. It is based on a real event in which this transgender woman was able to experience the Nazis and then the Communists as a woman when she was a biological man. He was very well received. After we did Doubt, and it went pretty well too.

Are these the kind of plays audiences can expect from Rising Tide in the future?

Rising Tide is all about doing things you wouldn’t normally see. The group wants to tackle projects that make you think, that make you look at things, explore and show facets of life that will not only improve the human condition now, but for generations. I may be delusional, but every journey begins with the first step.

For instance, I am my own wife addressed a lot of prejudice that gay and transgender people have experienced. Doubt treatise on pedophilia, leaving it up to the public to discover themselves. I think they enjoyed the experience.

What can you tell us about Seascape?

It’s a fascinating piece that touches on marital issues and how a husband and wife interact, how they plan, how age ages between the things in life and the things unsaid. When you explore them, you enter a deeper level where you are dealing with a metaphor. Albee has found a curious way to do it. The second act is based on sea creatures crawling out of the ocean and talking with two people. To monitor communication how do you communicate with people who don’t have the same vocabulary? Where is the understanding? Is it more important how the person looks or what they understand? It’s one of the reasons he won the Pulitzer. He tackled these issues and did so in a very unique way. It’s a complex game, but the belly laughs galore.

You recently left the presidency of Rising Tide Productions. Why?

I have been president for a long time. Margaret Page, who was a founding member, is now our president. I felt the band needed to run on its own without my priorities. I’m very advanced in age and I think it’s time for the younger guys to take over and carry the banner. I encourage everyone in our group to keep going and tackle projects that make people think.

Is local theater strong on the Oregon Coast?

It goes into an ebb and flow. It depends on the extent to which young people want to be involved or are captivated by the idea of ​​theatre. It depends on groups like NCRD (North Coast Recreational District). The theater is a bloody event. It is an event that happens. When you go to the movies, it’s two-dimensional and set in stone. If you go to a play, you are a kind of director. You have a direct and visceral answer. It’s spatial and it’s different. Some of the audience will focus on one character, some on a different character. This is what makes it so unique and individual. It’s one of the most individual experiences and it’s happening right now. There is an immediacy that is very exciting.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on theatre. Rising Tide had to cancel a performance of I am my own wife just the day before the opening. What have you learned from the pandemic?

Right now, I believe we need to do everything we can as a group, as a community, to provide something to watch and react to. Feel involved in the community. After the horrors of the last few years, you want to say, weren’t dead; let’s keep moving forward.

***

Seascape opens Friday, September 2, with performances at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through September 25 at the NCRD Performing Arts Center in Nehalem. Tickets are $20 and available at the door.