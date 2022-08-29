Liza Soberano on Getting Started in Hollywood, Honing Her Craft Abroad





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 29) Filipino actress Liza Soberano has been slowly making a name for herself outside the Philippines since joining James Reid’s label Careless Music. Soberano has put down roots overseas, thanks to Los Angeles-based artist management agency Transparent Arts and Authentic Management, which also represents Reid. Along with connecting with celebrities and influencers, she recently landed a role in Zelda Williams’ “Lisa Frankenstein,” her first Hollywood film project. Soberano is set to play Lisa’s (Kathryn Newton) sister-in-law Taffy in the upcoming horror-romance comedy. “When I met Zelda Williams it was like fate because the day I met her was the day Lisa Frankenstein was given the go-ahead for production,” Soberano said in an interview with New Day. from CNN Philippines on Monday. “I immediately fell in love with the story and knew I had to audition for it.” “I filmed a self-tape for the first time, and we sent it over and I was cast for it,” she added. Soberano said the film will also star Cole Sprouse, and the screenplay was written by Diablo Cody, who was behind other Hollywood blockbusters like “Juno” and “Jennifer’s Body.” “Kathryn is so much fun. At such a young age, she’s an industry veteran. She really knows how the industry works…Cole Sprouse is very smart but also very funny. He and Kathryn really created the atmosphere on set and helped bring everyone’s energy up,” the 24-year-old actress said. Soberano said she will be working on her new music early next year and has been in contact with different artists around the world for potential collaborations in the future. For now, her acting career is her priority, she shared. A few weeks ago, she was seen with hip-hop star Jay Park, GOT7’s BamBam, IKON’s DK, and WINNER’s Hoony during her trip to South Korea. She and Reid were also seen partying with Fil-Am influencers Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock in Hawaii. “The whole point of me trying to network and meet all of these amazing people is just to build these organic relationships with them, so if they’re interested in working with me, it’s going to be a natural and fun process for both parties. “, she said. . Soberano also said that she has the utmost respect for her fellow Filipinos on the world stage, as they are the ones who open doors for other members of the same community. But as for herself, she’s trying not to focus too much on “making it big and representing the Philippines so hard” just yet. “Of course being Filipino is a big part of who I am and it’s something I’ll always be very proud of, but my priority now is really to focus on acting and honing my talent and skills. , in the hope that people will recognize me as a global actress and entertainer and respect me for my craft,” she said. “Then they will find out that I am someone who really represents the Philippines as a Filipino who grew up there.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.cnnphilippines.com/entertainment/2022/8/29/Liza-Soberano-Hollywood-debut.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos