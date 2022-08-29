Theater Department Announces 2022-23 Season with MFA Graduate Students

The Department of Theater’s 2022-23 subscription season will include four plays, all written or directed by MFA graduate candidates as part of their MFA theses.

The season includes classic, contemporary, and new plays, as well as a faculty-led musical, that celebrate the diverse perspectives of our students as they explore current issues and timeless themes. Join our broadcast list to get updates when tickets are available.

“Our students have patiently waited out this pandemic while honing their skills on a number of unique projects – this includes the entire cohort, actors, designers, playwrights and directors. However, they are extremely excited to be producing live theater for our Northwest Arkansas and U of A campus community audience members,” said Michael Riha, Professor and Chair of the Department of theater.

SUBSCRIPTION SEASON 2022-23

That female dog – I want that blood

By MFA playwright Adrienne Dawes

Music by Eric Johnson

Lyrics by Adrienne Dawes & Lope de Vega (adapted by khattieq)

Directed by guest director Estefanía Fadul

Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 (University Theatre)

When Diana, a ruthless and power-hungry Pilates influencer, learns that her social media manager, Teodoro, is hooking up with her makeup artist Madeinusa, it sparks bitter jealousy. Although it would be social suicide for her to date someone who has no followers, Diana finds herself falling in love with the soft-spoken Teodoro. . . but if she can’t have it, no one can!

A great bilingual Gen Z grumpy comedy inspired by Lope de Vega’s Golden Age comedy The dog at the gardener(The dog in the manger), This female dog – This blood that I want explores the lives of instafamous people and those around them.

god of carnage

By Yasmina Reza

Directed by MFA Candidate Huan Bui

Nov. 11-20 (University Theatre)

Two nervous couples meet one evening for a civilized conversation regarding a playground altercation between their young sons. As the rum flows, what starts out polite and politically correct becomes pugilist and anything but correct. A comically explosive look at the complexity of human behavior and what happens when the gloves come off.

Rebirth: a dance party

December 2-4 (University Theatre)

The movement, dance for the masses and the theater department will produce the first dance concert at the U of A in over 30 years. The primary goal of the Movement is to provide dance opportunities and introduce dance to the student body, regardless of background, level of experience or status. All dance styles are taught and represented, including but not limited to jazz, contemporary, hip hop, ballet, ballroom, modern, swing, musical theater and more! Feel free to come and show us all the dance forms you would like other students to know and try, or come take a class with us! Our course instructors include a range of professional dance instructors for a variety of categories available as well as student instructors who simply hope to teach their own peers a dance of their own.

Hedda Gabler

By Henrik Ibsen

Adapted by Christopher Shinn

Directed by Lacy Post, MFA Candidate

February 17-26, 2023 (University Theatre)

“You find it so hard to accept that a young girl could…want – just a little glimpse into a world that – that she has no right to know anything about. Nothing!” —Hedda Gabler

Hedda Gabler, one of the drama’s most iconic and enigmatic characters, is smart, self-possessed, and restless in her new marriage as she finds her options narrow and her daily routines suffocate. Can the strong-willed Hedda break free and take control of her own journey, or will the limits and expectations that society places on young women forever leave her the passenger? Ibsen’s dark and funny modern classic continues to shock 100 years after its first performance.

Untitled Nurse Game

By MFA playwright Sarah Loucks

Led by Professor Amy Herzberg

March 3-12, 2023 (Global Campus Black Box Theater)

From bruises to mimosas, this new play explores the lives of five pre-infirmary sophomores taking a human anatomy course. On consecutive Sunday afternoons, they gather in the library to drink Red Bull and study the anatomy of the body, while navigating the anatomy of a changing world.

songs from a new world

Led by Professor Morgan Hicks

April 14-23, 2023 (University Theatre)

It’s about a moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice… or take a stand… or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the songs for a new world. The musical debut of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Madison County Bridges), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices we make.

The Student Spotlight Series 2022-2023

In addition to these subscription offerings, additional work will be featured in our Student Spotlight series, which features student-led projects and work from our classroom labs. These typically include an exciting mix of 10-minute plays, late-night cabarets, studio shows and solo shows – come and see what our students are up to! Subscribe to our broadcast list to be informed of all our offers.

Tickets will soon be available at uarkartstickets.com. For more information, visit the Department of Theater or email [email protected]