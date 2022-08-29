The Egyptian Daily | Entertainment Chronicle: New Wave released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

nintendo has released its second wave of downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on August 4. The cups for this wave are the Turnip and the Propeller Cup. I was really excited for this wave to be released because I loved playing the first wave (see review) and couldn’t wait for the next wave to come out and see what tracks were going to be added next.

Before I started racing on the new tracks, I had to choose my character and design my kart. For my character, I think yoshi because he is my favorite. When it comes to what I would ride, I always choose karts because I think they’re easier to ride than bikes.

The first lead I hit was New York minute in the turnip cut. This title was released on the Mario Kart Tour Mobile App.

When the race started, I crossed Times Square then turned to Central Park. As I was riding in the green, I had to make sure not to turn too early or too late because I would end up in the grass, which would slow me down.

Once out of the park, I found myself in the square. Crossing the square again I had to dodge the tour buses and taxis and on the second round it took me across the back of the park.

Walking through the park, it took me back to Times Square. The final round is set up the same as the second, but a portion of the park that was unavailable in the first two rounds is now open. The new area takes you through a parking lot.

Tea New York minute the track was my second favorite track in this cup. One of the things I enjoyed the most about it was being able to drive through the plaza and just the general details that went into that area.

The next track, Mario Tourwas originally published on the super nintendo. This track has been set up like a normal race track, but with some Super Mario game elements on the sidelines, such as the blocks you hit to get items and the giant piranha plants. When I played this track on my own, it wasn’t as exciting as if I played with my friends because I was racing against computers.

Kalimari Desert was the third piece in the cut and was first featured on the Nintendo 64. I really enjoyed it, as it had a good amount of obstacles that kept me on my toes, like dodging the train .

When I started the trail I had to be careful which direction I drifted because if I drifted too soon I would end up stuck in the sand. During the second lap, you end up riding on railroad tracks for the rest of the lap. For me dodging the train while I was on the tracks was difficult because if I went too far I would hit the train. On lap three, I spent the rest of the race going through the train tunnel.

The final track of this cup was Pinball Waluigi, which was my all-time favorite track in this cut. Pinball Waluigi was released for DS version of Mario Kart. Throughout this track, I was driving inside a giant pinball machine. When the race started, I was shot through a portal that sent me to where pinball is processed in pinball.

Once I was successful, I drove into the actual play area. While driving through the area, I had to avoid being hit by pinball machines. I say this track was my favorite because I thought it was fun to drive through a real pinball machine, and trying to avoid pinball machines was twice as much fun.

The second cup, the Propeller Cup had equally fun bits, the first bit was the Sydney Sprint, Who came out on Mario Kart Tour that takes you through Sydney, Australia.

The race began by rolling around a well-known harbor in sydney, Port Jackson. After circumnavigating the harbour, I briefly crossed the Sydney opera. Before having to drive on a speed ramp. Once I crossed the ramp, I continued the run past a carnival area. I then ended up walking past a train track.

During the second and third laps the track reversed and I had to go around the edge of the harbour. Driving in this area required me to do a lot of tight turns to get to the multiple speed increases at the end.

The second track of this cup was land of snow, this track was first released on Nintendo Gameboy Advance. It was really fun to play as most of the course was on ice and I got to drive around the penguins.

At the start of the race, I started riding on an icy road. While driving on the road, I had to avoid penguins walking on the road. Once I got off the road I had to drive on a patch of ice and be extremely careful about drifting because if I did it too late or too soon I would fall into this hole in the ice .

The next track was Mushroom Throat, who came out on Wii. At the start of this track, I rode on a dirt road leading to two diverging paths. For the first lap, I took the first path, which led me straight to a cave full of mushrooms that I had to bounce over to reach the finish line. On the second lap, I took the second path which allowed me to get closer to the higher mushrooms so I could move faster.

The final track was Sky High Sundae. This track is a brand new addition to the Mario Kart franchise and features many inclines. Throughout the track, the player passes through this ice cream themed world. I first started at an ice cream shop, then took a ramp that took me straight through an ice cream cone.

After the cone I had to climb a bunch of stairs which led me to this giant ice loop, probably my favorite part of the trail.

The second wave of DLC did not disappoint. I enjoyed just about every track. It surprised me when they added the new track Sky High Sundae because when the DLC announcement came out, I was expecting all the remastered courses. For the third wave, I hope they add more new tracks because playing new tracks is always exciting.

