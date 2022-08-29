Bhediya to Vikram Veda: Best Upcoming Bollywood Thrillers of 2022





The year 2022 may not have been a good year for the Hindi film industry in terms of box office numbers, but it has given viewers some great content. After Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannus Dobaaraa, audiences expect more thriller dramas from filmmakers. Suspense thrillers give you an adrenaline rush anticipating what will happen next while waiting to find out who the culprit is, such films are loved by viewers. Let’s look at the best upcoming Indian thrillers of 2022: Vikram Veda Scheduled to release on September 30, Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead is based on popular Indian folklore, Vikram Aur Betal. In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays a determined cop Vikram, and Hrithik Roshan will play a ruthless gangster Vedha. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi. In the recently released trailer, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are seen sitting at the interrogation table. Hrithiks Veda tells a story that leaves everyone shocked. The teaser also shows Veda’s bloody past, his connection to Rohit Saraf, Vikram’s life as a cop, his family, and more. Read also : After 4 massive flops, let’s understand what’s not working for Akshay Kumar Drishyam 2 The first part of Drishyam managed to earn around Rs 938.5 million at the domestic box office and now people are expecting something bigger and better with the movie. Slated to release on November 18, the second installment of the film will star Ajay Devgan and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Kuttey Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kuttey will be released on November 4. Directed by rookie director Aasmaan V Bhardwaj, son of Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey will star Radhika Madan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma. Plot details are not yet known. Merry Christmas This celebratory release is directed by Sriram Raghavan who is behind films like Agent Vinod, Badlapur and Andhadhun. Merry Christmas will be released on December 23. Katrina Kaif will play the lead role, while the film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Vinay Pathak. Read also : Reviews | Here’s Why Shefali Shahs Delhi Crime Season 2 On Netflix Deserves To Win Emmys Again Bhedia This film by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be released on November 25. The horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik. Bhediya is part of the horror-comedy universe of producer Dinesh Vijan, who had worked on films like Stree, Roohi and Munjha. Blurry Blurr will be Taapsee Pannus’ fifth film in 2022. Just like his recent release Dobaaraa, this film is a remake of a Spanish film, Julias Eyes. That’s not all, Blurr will also mark the debut of Taapsee Pannus as a producer. In the film, the narrative follows the protagonist, who is on his quest to find his sister’s killer. But she is running out of time to complete her mission.

