Johnny Depp: Actor Johnny Depp makes a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards





Hollywood actor Johnny Depp soared above the strapped-down audience in an astronaut costume at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, nearly three months after being away from the media gaze. It’s been a torturous journey of nearly two weeks of fighting in court against his wife Amber Heard who was sued for defamation by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Johnny Depp said he needed the job, alluding to his long stint away from movies and pointing to his astronaut clothes. The extravaganza was taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with Jack Harlow walking down the aisle of a fake airplane singing his hit number “First Class.” Jack Harlow was followed by Fergie singing her single “Glamorous” which she sang while wearing a silver colored t-shirt with “First Class” scrawled on it. Fergie watched every inch the diva as she performed her 2006 hit single. Lizzo also performed her hit single “2 Be Loved (Am I ready)”, prompting Taylor Swift to dance out of her seat justifying her popularity.

After his classy performance on stage, Jack Harlow was called back to receive the top award of the day for Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” and Jack Harlow had 7 nominations that night. Lil Nas X received his intended champion award after Jack Harlow thanked the former for working together on the project. This song provided them with the ammunition to be considered for Artist of the Year. They competed with mainstays like Drake, Bunny, Sheeran, Styles and Lizzo in this category. Kendrick Lamar was also in contention with 7 nominations with Harry Styles and Doja Cat who were there with 6 each. Ed, Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Swift and The Weeknd had 5 nominations. Depp-Heard fallout: Celebrities backtrack on pro-Depp stance Depp-Heard fallout: Celebrities backtrack on pro-Depp stance Libel case Earlier this year, actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in a defamation case, filed by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor. His win and subsequent statement were hailed by many, but as more information came to light, many didn’t like Depp’s statement. Digging up documents The defamation case ended with the court ordering Heard to pay $15 million in damages to Depp and an additional $2 million to his attorney. The unsealed documents from the trial paint a much worse picture of Depp, with raw texts between Depp and Marilyn Manson appearing. After the reveal, many celebrities didn’t like Depp’s Instagram statement, here are a few. Sophie Turner Turner starred in Game of Thrones and is married to pop star Joe Jonas. Joey King King is the star of Netflix’s ‘Kissing Booth’ franchise Swift won Best Long Form Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” The highly acclaimed singer thanked actors Sadie Sink and Dylan OBrien who were part of the video as they all put their hearts into the creation. Harry Styles was conspicuously absent as the singer performed nearby at Madison Garden in New York. He was awarded for his hit album “Harrys House”.



The star of the evening was undoubtedly Jack Harlow for his outstanding performance and awards. Harlow also contributed as emcee. LL Cool J and Nicky Minaj also acted as emcees in this prestigious bargain. Minaj received the Video Vanguard Award, dedicated to Michael Jackson. Minaj rightfully accepted the award for becoming the global superstar of her art and introducing her style of hip-hop. Madonna was also nominated this year for her Madame X. She happens to be the most nominated superstar (her 69th) in MTV history and with the maximum number of wins at 20. Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Bad Bunny and the Red Hot Chili Peppers also performed at the awards show. Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for a host of award categories outside of his “Family Ties” and “N95” competing for Best Cinematography.



